As 2019 comes to a close, so does another decade.
The 2010s had plenty to offer for Washington County, from development in industry, retail and infrastructure to the loss of an educational institution and one of the largest employers in the county.
Here is a brief look at what made headlines in the last decade:
Dana College closes
Dana College closed its doors in July 2010 after 126 years on the hill.
The decision to shut down the college was made by Dana's Board of Regents after the institution was denied a request to transfer its accreditation to for-profit investors.
The college's 550 students were notified by email.
In March 2010, the college appeared to have been rescued from bankruptcy when the for-profit Dana Education Corp. announced plans to purchase the college.
But the Higher Learning Commission's regional board in Chicago rejected DEC's attempt to transfer accreditation.
Since its closure, the college garnered interest from several entities, including Midland University, but remained empty until recently.
Angels Share, Inc., founded by Ed Shada, was gifted the property from develop Frank Krejci in late 2017. Shada is seeking grants to renovate two dorms on the former campus for youth aging out of foster care. Christ Lutheran Church plans to move into the Durham Classroom Center, while the Railmen Drum and Bugle Corps uses the gyms.
In the last year, portions of the property have been developed for housing.
Flood of 2011
While Washington County once again dealt with flooding in 2019, nothing compared to that of the 2011 Missouri River flood, which reached levels not seen in nearly 60 years.
That summer releases from Gavins Point Dam, which are normally 20,000 to 30,000 cubic feet per second, reached 160,000 cubic feet per second by late June.
But it was not just the amount of water that was released — it was the duration. The record releases continued for more than a month and more water than normal was released into the Missouri from late May through early October. Farms, homes and businesses were underwater for three months or more.
OPPD shuts down Fort Calhoun Station
More than 40 years after its first sustain reaction, decommissioning began on North America's smallest nuclear power plant.
The Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors unanimously voted to close the Fort Calhoun Nuclear Station by the end of 2016.
The board made its decision at its regular meeting June 16, 2016.
Blair library opens next chapter
Fifteen years after conceptual planning officially commenced for the Blair Public Library and Technology Center, the new 24,000-square-foot, $6.15 million facility opened April 1, 2017.
The building, at 2233 Civic Drive, along North U.S. Highway 75, nearly tripled the space of the former library on South 17th Street.
Highway 133 opens
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 7, 2017, marked the completion of the new divided four-lane state Highway 133.
A line of vehicles waiting behind barricades — led by Blair residents Jim and Judy Pounds in their red 1926 Ford Model T — made the first ceremonial drive down the opened highway, which took four years to complete.
Hailstorm pummels Washington County
The skies looked ominous as the storm approached on the afternoon of June 3, 2014. No one could have predicted the damage it would inflict by the time it moved on. Very little was spared.
Baseball-sized hail and estimated 80-90 mph winds shattered windows, stripped siding and destroyed vehicles during the hailstorm.
Construction on justice center begins
Only three months after voters gave their approval, Washington County officially broke ground in August 2018 on a new $24.5 million law enforcement and criminal justice center.
Plans to build a new jail facility began in 2012 when the Board of Supervisors approved a needs assessment study by Prochaska & Associates.
Since then, the county has seen its current 40-year-old jail reduced to a 15-bed facility in 2015 and inmates shipped across the state, some more than two hours away.
A grassroots effort by Taxpayers for Public Safety and members of the Board of Supervisors led voters to approve a $24.5 million bond issue to build a 120-bed jail, a new sheriff's office, county courtroom and expanded county attorney offices.
Construction is ongoing.
Walmart, Goodwill open
Blair saw two new major chain retailers open in the last decade.
Walmart purchased property in the Hayden Place development in March 2010. The new 100,000-square-foot supercenter opened two years later.
Work on the the site of the new Goodwill retail store and training center began in December 2011. It opened in August 2012.
Novozymes plant opens
Four years after announcing plans to build on the Cargill biorefinery campus, the new $200 million Novozymes enzyme plan opened in May 2012.
An inauguration ceremony included both U.S. and Danish dignitaries.
The plant has since added a $36 million expansion in 2017.
Blair men convicted in Hovendick murder case resentenced
Two men sentenced to life in prison for the 1983 murder of a Blair donut shop manager returned to Blair to be resentenced in 2016.
Dale Nollen and Brian Smith were each granted new sentences after a U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life imprisonment without parole for those under the age of 18 at the time of their crimes violated the Eighth Amendment's prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced both men to 90 years to life in prison for the death of Mary Jo Hovendick.
