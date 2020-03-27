IHSAA, IGHSAU honors West Harrison student-athletes
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union distributed academic awards to the West Harrison Winter Sports teams from this past season, based on their success in the classroom and on the field of competition. The awards are based on the third quarter grade point averages of all members of the high school teams, including managers.
There are two levels of recognition, including excellence, which is a combined team grade point average of 3.00 to 3.24, and distinguished, which is a combined 3.25 and above. All teams obtained distinguished honors with an average GPA of 3.71.
The Hawkeyes girls basketball team maintained a 3.89 GPA. Members of the girls basketball team include Sabrina Rife, Haley Koch, Emily McIntosh, Haleigh Rife, Maren Evans, Hannah Thomas, Rachael Olson, and Isabelle Foland. They were led by coaches Kathy Glennie and Scott Rife.
The Hawkeyes boys basketball team held a 3.83 GPA. Members of the boys basketball team were Nick Clark, Tyler Melby, Karter Nelson, Cody Radil, Nick Rife, Grant Gilgen, Brecken Pavlik, Chantz Cleaver, Mason King, Brady Melby, Walker Rife, Sage Evans and Koleson Evans. They were led by coaches Rowdy Evans and Andrew Stevenson.
WH’s wrestling team held a 3.53 GPA. Members of the wrestling team included Jayden McCormick, Gabe Gilgen, Lily Flint, Gunnar Stolz, Jon Chlupacek and Tyson Lee. They were led by coaches, Steve Forbes and Grant Staats.
WH’s basketball cheerleading squad maintained a 3.70 GPA. Members of the basketball cheerleading squad include Joslynn Thomas, Jayden Kraft, Rochelle Kepford, Sabrina Rife, Kayla Lynch, Riley Acker, Zoe Etter and Grace Wallis. The cheer coach was Melissa Etter.
WH’s wrestling cheerleading squad carried a 3.60 GPA. Members of the wrestling cheerleader squad are: Chloe Gilgen, Jayden Kraft, Rochelle Kepford, Kali Peasley, Zoe Etter, Lily Gustafson, Riley Acker and Grace Wallis. The cheer coach was Melissa Etter.
