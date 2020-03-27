WH’s Rife joins Hawkeyes’ 1,000 point club
By Matt Gengler
West Harrison senior Nick Rife knew right away, no matter the season, he wanted to be involved in athletics. His competitive nature defined him in everything he did, but basketball has always been the one sport he’s gravitated to the most.
“I’m competitive in everything I do, and I don’t like to lose,” stated Nick Rife, a four-sport star for the Hawkeyes. “Basketball has been my favorite since I was little. It’s simple game, and something you can do by yourself or play with friends.”
WH’s Rife joined elite company on Feb. 7 when he became just the ninth player in school history to eclipse the 1,000 point career scoring plateau.
“When I entered high school, one of my career goals at that time was to reach the 1,000 point mark,” Rife stated. “After an injury my sophomore year, I only played half the my sophomore season and started to lose hope. With a rigorous off-season program, I was able to bounce back with a huge junior season and really began to think I could reach 1K.”
“A shooters’ mentality is when you are confident in your shot and think you can make every shot you put up,” Rife added. “It takes work to get where you want to be. Although I didn’t attend any shooting camps, I was always in the gym working to improve my game.”
Rife reached the 1,000 point scoring plateau on Feb. 7 when his team came up short in a Rolling Valley Conference battle against Boyer Valley.
“I left the gym feeling disappointed that night,” Rife added. “I got my career goal in front of my home crowd, but I felt I didn’t do enough to help my team get a win on that night.”
Rife credits his teammates for all of his individual and career success.
“I have had some of the best teammates anyone could ask for,” added Rife. “The were unselfish and were always working with one another. Reaching my individual goal would not have been possible without them.”
One of the turning points came when Rife was moved to the off-guard position his junior campaign, instead of being the primary ball handler.
“I was always the point guard, brought the ball up and set up the offense,” Rife added. “When I moved to the wing, it allowed me more off the ball movement, and I could be more effective. One of my career highlights was scoring a career-high 30 points against Paton-Churdan, my first game back from injury.”
Rife passes along this advice to younger Hawkeyes, “Just keep working, whether it be in the weight room or getting shots up in the gym. If you put the work in, the results will come.”
West Harrison Coach Rowdy Evans added, “I coached Nick the past three seasons, and the thing I’ll remember the most about him is he is such a competitor. No matter if it was during practice or a game, he wanted to win. He was always willing to do whatever was asked of him, for himself or his teammates. He piled up the career stats, but he only cared about the wins and losses. His competitive attitude will carry him far in life, and I wish him only the best.”
Nick Rife – Scoring by Year
2016-17 (Fr., 5-18) – 173 points, 7.5 avg.
2017-18 (Soph., 3-19) – 207 points, 14.8 avg.
2018-19 (Jr., 9-14) – 330 points, 14.3 avg.
2019-20 (Sr., 10-12) – 326 points, 14.8 avg.
West Harrison Boys Basketball
1,000 point career scorers
1) Jake Roden (2010-2014) – 1,393
2) Lee Roden (1996-2000) – 1,287
3) Drew Stirtz (1998-2002) – 1,236
4) Paul Mathis (1998-2002) – 1,231
5) Erik Smith (2001-2005) – 1,204
6) Ty Houston (2015-2019) – 1,162
7) Kevin Carlson (1988-1992) – 1,108
8) Nick Rife (2016-2020) – 1,036
9) Shane Blazek (1988-1992) – 1,017
Career Records through 2019-2020 school year
