Seniors awards day have been set for Wednesday, May 13.
West Harrison
The West Harrison senior awards day will be held on Wednesday night, beginning at 6 p.m. The Class of 2020 will be presented their scholarships, honors and awards via Facebook.
Community members can dial up the West Harrison Community School District Facebook page to see the honors this year’s class will receive. They school will also release their senior’s future plans.
Logan-Magnolia
The Logan-Magnolia Class of 2020 Senior Honors Day will be held on Wednesday, May 13, beginning at 10 a.m.
A live video will be on the Logan-Magnolia Community School District Facebook page.
