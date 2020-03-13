West Monona finishes with nine WVC selections
WM’s Fiege, McCall land first team honors
By Matt Gengler
The top players from the Western Valley Conference were honored at the completion of this past season.
OABCIG won both the regular season and conference tournament titles. The Falcons’ Cooper DeJean and William Grote were first team selections. West Monona’s Logan Fiege was a first team selection, while JJ Lander, Kodiak Nelson, and Keegan Halverson were honorable mention selections.
Woodbury Central won the WVC regular season title, while Kingsley-Pierson took the WVC Tournament crown. Woodbury Central’s Maddie Paulsen and Kingsley-Pierson’s Jayde Barto collected first team honors. West Monona’s Mallory McCall landed first team honors, with Lexi Lander earning a second team choice. Sara Maule, Miella Struble, and Jordan Collison were honorable mention choices.
Shown below is the complete first and second team list, as well as area honorable mention selections.
Western Valley Conference – Boys
2019-20 Final Team Standings
*^OABCIG 9-0 16-5
Siouxland Christian 7-2 19-4
Lawton-Bronson 7-2 15-8
River Valley 7-2 15-8
Kingsley-Pierson 3-6 11-12
Ridge View 3-6 9-13
MVAOCOU 3-6 6-16
West Monona 3-6 4-18
Westwood 2-7 6-16
Woodbury Central 2-7 3-20
*2019-20 WVC Regular Season Champion
^2020 WVC Tournament Champion
First Team
*Cooper DeJean, OABCIG, jr.; *Ben Thelander, Lawton-Bronson, sr.; *Garrett Trapp, River Valley, jr.; Christian Heilbuth, Siouxland Christian, sr.; Matthew Christophersen, Kingsley-Pierson, sr.; Logan Fiege, West Monona, sr.; Jonah DeRoos, Siouxland Christian, sr.; William Grote, OABCIG, sr.; Tyler Towne, River Valley, jr.; Chase Pester, MVAOCOU, jr.; Mitchell Countryman, Woodbury Central, sr. *2020 Unanimous selection.
Second Team
Caleb Kistenmacher, Ridge View, sr.; Gavin DeJager, Lawton-Bronson, sr.; Dalton Dubois, Siouxland Christian, jr.; Bo Clausen, Ridge View, jr.; Carter Copple, Westwood, sr.; Dylan Blake, MVAOCOU, sr.; Austin Trotter, Lawton-Bronson, fr.; Daman Bowman, Kingsley-Pierson, sr.; Cameron Pierson, Siouxland Christian, jr.
Area Honorable Mention Selections
MVAOCOU: Drew Gothier (sr.); Jamison Thies (jr.).
West Monona: JJ Lander (soph.); Kodiak Nelson (soph.); Keegan Holverson (sr.).
Western Valley Conference – Girls
2019-20 Final Team Standings
*Woodbury Central 9-0 18-6
^Kingsley-Pierson 7-2 20-5
West Monona 7-2 17-6
Westwood 7-2 14-9
Ridge View 5-4 11-9
OABCIG 4-5 7-12
Lawton-Bronson 3-6 7-14
Siouxland Christian 2-7 12-10
MVAOCOU 2-7 4-17
River Valley 0-9 3-19
*2019-20 WVC Regular Season Champion
^2020 WVC Tournament Champion
First Team
*Jayde Barto, Kingsley-Pierson, sr.; *Mallory McCall, West Monona, jr.; *Kenzee Wunschel, Ridge View, sr.; Maddie Paulsen, Woodbury Central, sr.; Jaeden Ferris, Westwood, fr.; McKenzie Goodwin, Kingsley-Pierson, Kingsley-Pierson, soph.; Haley Williams, Lawton-Bronson, sr.; Carly Murphy, OABCIG, jr.
Second Team
Camrin Baird, Woodbury Central, soph.; Lexi Lander, West Monona, sr.; Lindsie Graff, Woodbury Central, jr.; Anya Kistenmacher, Ridge View, jr.; Riley Doenhoefer, Siouxland Christian, sr.; Briley Pike, Westwood, jr.; Delaney Iseminger, Kingsley-Pierson, jr.; Cassie Jones, Siouxland Christian, jr.; Ashlyn Blake, MVAOCOU, soph.
Area Honorable Mention Selections
MVAOCOU: Avery Ehlers (sr.); Reese Petersen (jr.).
West Monona: Sara Maule (sr.); Jordan Collison (jr.); Miella Struble (soph.).
