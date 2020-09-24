West Harrison’s Homecoming is this week
West Harrison will continue with Homecoming Week celebration activities through Friday night.
The 2020 Homecoming Coronation is set for tonight (Sept. 23), with the jersey auction beginning at 6 p.m. and the coronation to follow at 7 p.m., all at the football field. A post-prom fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m.
The Homecoming parade will be held on Sept. 25 at 1:45 p.m. in front of the school, followed by the community pep rally.
The Homecoming Court will once again be introduced to the fans at the halftime of the Friday night football game. The Hawkeyes will be playing Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at the King Complex in Mondamin.
A parent-sponsored Homecoming Dance will be held from 9 p.m. until midnight at the Mondamin Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.