The 2020 West Harrison Homecoming Coronation willl be held on Sept. 23 starting at 7 p.m. at the football field. Seniior queen candidates include MaKayla Lynch (daughter of Mike and Jamie Lynch, Ann Lynch, and Ed Guinan), Katie Gore (daughter of Ron and Janeane Gore), Maren Evans, daughter of Rowdy and Jan Evans), junior representative Kenna Heisterkamp (daughter of Heath and Tina Heisterkamp), sophomore representative Hannah Thomas (daughter of Steve and Jen Thomas), and freshman representative Natalie McWilliams (daughter of Kara and Dustin Archer). King candidates standing in the back row include Grant Gilgen (son of Jennifer Fulfs and Jon Gilgen), Chantz Cleaver (son of Michelle and Jeremy Cleaver), Brenner Nelson (son of Kimberly and David Nelson), junior representative Mason Nelson (son of Matt and Morgan Nelson), sophomore representative Mikey Peterson (son of Melissa and Kevin Stewart), and freshman representative Jacob Barry (son of Patrick and Heather Barry). A post-prom fundraiser begins at 5 p.m., followed by the jersey auction at 6 p.m.,