WHHCCrt.jpg
Buy Now

The 2020 West Harrison Homecoming Coronation willl be held on Sept. 23 starting at 7 p.m. at the football field. Seniior queen candidates include MaKayla Lynch (daughter of Mike and Jamie Lynch, Ann Lynch, and Ed Guinan), Katie Gore (daughter of Ron and Janeane Gore), Maren Evans, daughter of Rowdy and Jan Evans), junior representative Kenna Heisterkamp (daughter of Heath and Tina Heisterkamp), sophomore representative Hannah Thomas (daughter of Steve and Jen Thomas), and freshman representative Natalie McWilliams (daughter of Kara and Dustin Archer). King candidates standing in the back row include Grant Gilgen (son of Jennifer Fulfs and Jon Gilgen), Chantz Cleaver (son of Michelle and Jeremy Cleaver), Brenner Nelson (son of Kimberly and David Nelson), junior representative Mason Nelson (son of Matt and Morgan Nelson), sophomore representative Mikey Peterson (son of Melissa and Kevin Stewart), and freshman representative Jacob Barry (son of Patrick and Heather Barry). A post-prom fundraiser begins at 5 p.m., followed by the jersey auction at 6 p.m.,

 photo courtesy: West Harrison Yearbook

West Harrison’s Homecoming is this week

West Harrison will continue with Homecoming Week celebration activities through Friday night.

The 2020 Homecoming Coronation is set for tonight (Sept. 23), with the jersey auction beginning at 6 p.m. and the coronation to follow at 7 p.m., all at the football field.  A post-prom fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m.

The Homecoming parade will be held on Sept. 25 at 1:45 p.m. in front of the school, followed by the community pep rally.

The Homecoming Court will once again be introduced to the fans at the halftime of the Friday night football game.  The Hawkeyes will be playing Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at the King Complex in Mondamin.

A parent-sponsored Homecoming Dance will be held from 9 p.m. until midnight at the Mondamin Community Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.