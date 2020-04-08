Three groups qualified for the Family Consumer Community Leaders of America National Conference, which was to be held in Washington, D.C., from July 6-9, but the conference has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The local competition for the West Harrison qualifiers was held on Jan. 29 with the district competition being held on March 20. The top two finishers at the district competition level advanced to the national platform.
The three groups from West Harrison advancing include Riley Acker and Brylee Sherer, chapter service project; Madison Lautrup, Emily McIntosh, and Kali Peasley, focusing on children; and Zoe Etter, Kenna Heisterkamp, and Kali Peasley, repurpose and redesign.
