West Harrison National Honor Society
Shown in the front row is the 2020 new inductees, including from left, Madison Lautrup, Rachael Olson, Kenna Heisterkamp, Isabelle Foland, Kira Anderson. Middle row, Katie Gore, Haleigh Rife, Brylee Sherer, Maren Evans. Back row, Sabrina Rife, Joslynn Thomas, Karter Nelson, Nick Rife. Not pictured: Jayden Kraft.

 Courtesy: West Harrison Yearbook

The West Harrison National Honor Society induction ceremony was held on March 12 in Mondamin. 

