West Harrison's Golden Hawkeye Award winners for the month of February are recognized for their achievements based upon actions in the classroom and around the school.
Winners were Ava Garcia, McKenna Waldron, Addison McIntosh, Eli Bowman. Other nominees included Logan Garcia, Erin Lewis, Colt Heisterkamp, Noah Rath, Jeff Perry, Laynie Michael, Emma Bridgeman, and Noah Cox.
