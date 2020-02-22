West Harrison earned a third place finish at the Rolling Valley Conference Individual Speech Championships held on Feb. 15 at Cumberland-Anita-Massena High School in Anita.
Shown is a list of area results for West Harrison:
• Jayden Kraft – literary program, first place; poetry, first place.
• Katie Gore – after-dinner speaking, first place; prose, second place.
• Lanie Gustafson – radio news, second place; prose, third place.
• Riley Acker – poetry, first place.
• Maren Evans – storytelling, second place.
• Sabrina Rife – storytelling, third place.
