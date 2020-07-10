The West Harrison Community School District senior awards banquet for the Class of 2020 was virtually held on May 13.
Following is the list of graduating students and any honors they received, as well as their future plans.
Emma Armstrong; Metropolitan Community College., EMT.
Evan Berwick; Des Moines Area Community College, business marketing; Dean C. and Effie Haight Latta Memorial Scholarship, Midstates Bank Scholarship, West Harrison Jimmy King Scholarship, Western Iowa Tech Community College Now Scholarship.
Jonathan Chlupacek; enter workforce.
Nicholas Clark; enter workforce.
Jeffrey DeGoey; enter workforce.
Tyler Deppe; undecided; Dean C and Effie Haight Latta Memorial Scholarship, Jeff Stirtz Memorial Scholarship, WITCC College Now Scholarship.
Jacob Dorrance; undecided.
Chloe Gilgen; Des Moines Area Community College, dental hygiene; DMACC NJCAA Tuition Scholarship, Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship, Velda R. Currie Endowed Scholarship; WH Jimmy King Scholarship, WITCC College Now Scholarship.
Chloe Green; University of Nebraska-Omaha, business; Missouri Valley Swim Team Scholarship, WITCC College Now Scholarship.
Kelsey Harper; Highland Community College, biology.
Shelby Hiller; Kansas City Art Institute, illustration; Kansas City Art Institute Scholarship; WH Jimmy King Scholarship.
Cody Jones; undecided.
Jayden Kraft, Iowa State University, animal ecology; Community Bank Scholarship, Iowa State University Hixon Scholarship, Jimmy King Scholarship from Dean J. King Family Foundation, PEO Chapter Scholarship, WH Jimmy King Scholarship, WITCC College Now Scholarship.
Tyson Lee; U.S. Military.
Corben Loomis; undecided; Omaha World-Herald All-Academic Program Honorable Mention, WITCC College Now Scholarship.
Nellmarie McCord; Des Moines Area Community College, criminal justice.
Tyler Melby; Northeast Community College, diversified agriculture; Bernie Saggau Award, Jimmy King Scholarship from Dean J. King Family Foundation, Monona County Farm Bureau Scholarship, Monona County Cattleman Association Scholarship, Monona County Soil and Water Conservation Natural Resources Scholarship, Randy Olson Memorial Scholarship, Soldier American Legion Auxilary Scholarship, Soldier Lutheran Church Scholarship, WH Jimmy King Scholarship, WITCC College Now Scholarship.
Sullivan Melichar; enter workforce.
Colby Neill; Iowa State University, agricultural engineering; WITCC College Now Scholarship.
Karter Nelson, Iowa State University, aerospace engineering; KCAU-TV Best of the Class, Iowa Governor’s Scholar Award, Iowa State University Academic Scholarship, Iowa State University Grant, Iowa State University Hixon Scholarship, Jimmy King Scholarship from Dean J. King Family Foundation, Omaha World-Herald All Academic Program Honorable Mention, Randy Olson Memorial Scholarship, United Bank of Iowa Scholarship, WH Jimmy King Scholarship, WITCC College Now Scholarship.
Jeffrey Perry, Iowa Western Community College, music technology; WH Jimmy King Scholarship.
Cody Radil; Wayne State College, pre-physical therapy; Missouri Valley Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Russ Kurth Foundation Scholarship, Wayne State Wildcat Promise Scholarship, WH Jimmy King Scholarship
Nickolas Rife; Iowa State University, accounting; Iowa State University Academic Scholarship; Jimmy King Scholarship from Dean J. King Family Foundation, WH Jimmy King Scholarship, WITCC College Now Scholarship.
Sabrina Rife; Wayne State College, graphic design and pre-architicture; Central College Distinguished Scholarship, Central College Journey Scholarship, Central College Special Central Grant, Morningside Athletic, Art Grant, Morningside Dean’s Scholarship, Morningside Iowa Tuition Grant, Morningside Travel Visit Grant, Wayne State Nebraska Access Scholarship, West Harrison Education Association Scholarship, WH Jimmy King Scholarship, WITCC College Now Scholarship.
Mason Shearer; Northeast Community College, agriculture business; Harrison County Farm Bureau Scholarship, Harrison County Soil and Conservation Natural Resources Scholarship; Little Sioux Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Missouri Valley Masonic Lodge Scholarship, WH Jimmy King Scholarship, WITCC College Now Scholarship.
Sawyer Sparks: undecided.
Joslynn Thomas; University of Nebraska-Omaha, pre-nursing; Burgess Auxilary Scholarship; CHI Health Missouri Valley Auxilary Scholarship, Dean C. and Effie Haight Latta Memorial Scholarship, WH Jimmy King Scholarship, WITCC College Now Scholarship.
Logan Thompson; Undecided.
Jesse Watts; enter workforce.
Kaylee Woodside; University of South Dakota, anthropology; WH Jimmy King Scholarship.
