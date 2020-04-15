The West Harrison and Community School Districts Board of Education met in special session with the following present: Randy Wohlers via telephone; Jennifer Thomas; Julie Kuhlman; Tammy Neill; and Tim Hamer Directors; Tonya Radil, Board Secretary/Treasurer. The following persons were present via Zoom: West Monona board members Christine Kennedy, Geri Johnson, Bart Heisterkamp, Shannon Kennedy, and Allen Carrier. Lyle Schwartz and Kim Antisdel of McPherson Jacobson, LLC.
Called to Order. The meeting was called in order in the Library at 7:18 p.m. by Vice President Thomas.
Motion was made by Director Kuhlman and second by Director Neill to enter into closed session at 7:18 p.m. under Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) to interview finalist for Superintendent. No objections. Motion carried 5-0
At 7:30 p.m. Marty Fonley entered the meeting. At 8:18 p.m. Marty Fonley exited the meeting.
The West Harrison school board deliberated with West Monona school board.
At 10:20 p.m. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Kuhlman to return to open session. No objections. Motion carried 5-0
At 10:20 p.m. motion was made by West Monona school board Director Carrier and second by Director Heisterkamp to offer a three-year contract to Marty Fonley for shared superintendent for West Monona and West Harrison Community Schools beginning July 1, 2020, salary $140,000 with vacation days and other usual insurance, sick days, and professional dues; pending background check. The board also agrees to pay $3000, in moving expenses. Ayes: All. Motion carried unanimously. The West Harrison board members were in unanimous support of the motion of the motion made and approved by the West Monona board.
There being no further business, Vice President Jennifer Thomas declared the meeting adjourned at
10:24 p.m. The next regular board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., April 8, 2020.
Tonya Radil, Board Secretary
Vice President Thomas
