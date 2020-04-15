The West Harrison and Community School Districts Board of Education met in special session with the following present: Randy Wohlers via telephone; Jennifer Thomas; Julie Kuhlman; Tammy Neill; and Tim Hamer Directors; Tonya Radil, Board Secretary/Treasurer. The following persons were present via Zoom: West Monona board members Christine Kennedy, Geri Johnson, Bart Heisterkamp, Shannon Kennedy, and Allen Carrier. Secretary Roxane Bales. Lyle Schwartz and Kim Antisdel of McPherson Jacobson, LLC.
Called to Order. The meeting was called in order in the Library at 5:57 p.m. by Vice President Thomas.
Consideration of retro approval for Gary Benda (superintendent finalist). Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Hamer to approve the retro approval for Gary Benda. No objections. Motion carried. 4-0
The school board entered into close session at 5:58 p.m. under Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) to interview finalist for Superintendent.
At 6:00 p.m. Gary Benda entered the meeting. At 7:00 p.m. Gary Benda exited the meeting.
Board recessed.
Shannon Kennedy the exited at 7:05 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m. Daniel Polk entered the meeting. At 8:29 p.m. Daniel Polk exited the meeting.
There being no further business, Vice President Jennifer Thomas declared the meeting adjourned at
8:37 p.m. The next regular board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., April 8, 2020.
Tonya Radil, Board Secretary
Vice President Thomas
MVTN 4-8-20
