The West Harrison and Community School Districts Board of Education met in special session with the following present: Randy Wohlers; Jennifer Thomas; Julie Kuhlman; and Tim Hamer Directors; Tonya Radil, Board Secretary/Treasurer. The following persons were present via Zoom: West Monona board members Christine Kennedy, Geri Johnson, Bart Heisterkamp, Shannon Kennedy, and Allen Carrier. Secretary Roxane Bales. Lyle Schwartz and Kim Antisdel of McPherson Jacobson, LLC.
Called to Order. The meeting was called in order in the Library at 12:45 pm by President Wohlers.
The school board entered into close session under Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) to interview semi-finalist for Superintendent.
At 1:00 pm. Candidate A entered the meeting. At 1:34 pm Candidate A exited the meeting. The board recessed.
At 2:00 pm. Candidate B entered the meeting. At 2:48 pm. Candidate B exited the meeting. The board recessed.
Director Neill entered the closed session at 3:44 pm.
At 3:00 pm Candidate C entered the meeting. At 3:45 pm. Candidate C exited the meeting. The board recessed.
At 4:15 pm. Candidate D entered the meeting. At 4:41 pm Candidate D exited the meeting. The board recessed.
Motion by Neill and a second by Kuhlman to authorize McPherson Jacobson, LLC. To contact Mr. Jeremy Christiansen, Mr. Marty Fonley, and Mr. Daniel Polk to set up interviews with focus groups. Ayes: All. Motion carried unanimously.
The being no further business, President Randy Wohlers declared the meeting adjourned at 5:13 pm. The next regular board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., April 8, 2020.
Note: Due to Mr. Christiansen’s withdraw from the superintendent finalist the West Harrison school board will make a new motion at the next board meeting April 1, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
Tonya Radil, Board Secretary
President Wohlers
MVTN 4-8-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.