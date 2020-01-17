The West Harrison Community School District Board of Education met in regular session with the following present: Randy Wohlers; Tammy Neill; Jennifer Thomas; Julie Kuhlman; Tim Hamer Directors; Mrs. Julie Trepan, Superintendent, Casey Ring, Principal, Tonya Radil, Board Secretary/Treasurer
Visitors. Jami Sherer, WHEA Representative, and Tony Nunez
Called to Order. The meeting was called to order in the board room at 6:33 pm by President Wohlers.
Consent Agenda. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Thomas. The consent agenda includes approval of the agenda, minutes of the previous month, approval of monthly bills, and approval of financial reports. No objections. Motion carried. 5-0
Public Items of Discussion. None
Board Items of Discussion. Mrs. Trepa reminded school board member about the Day On The Hill on January 28th and IASB workshop on February 6th. Director Hamer, Director Kuhlman and Mrs. Trepa will attend the Day On The Hill and Director Hamer and Director Kuhlman will attend the workshop hosted by IASB.
Human Resources. Motion was made by Director Thomas and second by Director Hamer to accept the resignation of Ben Nuzum, Cheer Sponsor. No Discussion. No objection. Motion carried. 5-0
Consideration of 1st Reading of Board Policies:
711.7 School Bus Safety Instruction. Motion was made by Director Kuhlman and second by Director Neill to accept the first reading of policy 711.7. Discussion. Objections. Motion carried. 3-2
711.11 School Bus Passenger Restraints. Motion was made by Director Thomas and second by Director Neill to accept the first reading of policy 711.11. Discussion. No Objections. Motion carried. 5-0
403.6 Drug and Alcohol Testing Program
403.6 E1 Drug and Alcohol Testing Program Notice to Employees
403.6 E2 Drug and Alcohol Testing Program Acknowledgment Form
403.6 E3 Drug and Alcohol Program and Pre-Employment Testing Written Consent to Share Information
Motion was made by Director Kuhlman and second by Director Thomas to approve the first reading of board policies 403.6, 403.6 E1, 403.6 E2, and 403.6 E3. Discussion. No objection. Motion carried. 5-0
Consideration of Approval for At-Risk/Dropout Modified Supplemental Amount. Motion was made by Director Hamer to approve Modified Supplemental Amount for At-Risk/Dropout Prevention in the amount of $86,302.00 and second by Director Thomas. Discussion. No objections. Motion carried. 5-0
Consideration of Approval of the 2020-2021 Course Descriptions. Motion was made by Director Kuhlman to approve course description for FY 20-21, second by Director Thomas. Discussion. No objections. Motion carried. 5-0
Initial Bargaining proposal.
Administrator’s Report. Reports were received in the board packet from Mrs. Ring and Mr. Nunez.
Adjournment. The meeting adjourned at 7:22 pm
Exempt Session for Negotiations Strategy. The board entered exempt session at 7:22 pm. This session ended 7:42 pm.
The next board meeting will be at 6:30pm February 19, 2020
Randy Wohlers, President
Tonya Radil, Board Secretary
MVTN 1-15-20
West Harrison Community School District January 2020 Board Bills
Operating Fund
Access Systems Leasing; Copier Lease1,002.91
Accurate Lock Smith; Maintenance Supplies387.25
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.; Legal Services137.50
Bill’s Water Conditioning; Maintenance Supplies636.70
Blair Ace Hardware; Maintenance Supplies84.89
Canon Financial Services Inc; Copier Rental1,602.00
CDW Government Inc; Instructional Supplies46.83
Charter Oak-Ute CSD; Open Enrollment Fees24,718.75
City Of Mondamin; Water/Sewer1,259.47
Clark Pest & Termite Control Co; Pest Control100.00
Council Bluffs Community School; Special Education Services/Rent3,320.10
Country Hardware And Supply LLC; Repair Parts5.48
Fiesta Foods; Instructional Supplies44.64
Hobart Sales & Service; Repair Service203.00
Iowa H.S. Speech Assn.; Student Entry Fees54.00
Iowa Western Community College; To Community Colleges..1,068.00
Johnson Controls; Contract Labor/Service2,769.97
Kabel Business Services; Business Services23.50
Logan-Magnolia CSD; Shared Service Maint.96,461.07
Mark’s Towing & Flatbed Services; Tires And Tubes80.00
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc; Instructional Supplies123.46
Nebraska Air Filter Inc.; Maintenance Supplies412.48
Parallel Technologies; Repair Equipment385.42
Pitney Bowes Inc; Postage..64.00
Prairie Mechanical Corporation; Repair Equipment1,740.00
Scholastic Book Fair; Library Book2,845.23
Western Iowa Tech Community College; Online Classes..7,250.00
Windstream; Telephone Service1,315.34
Total148,141.99
Local Option Sales And Services Tax Fund
Access Systems Leasing; Copier Lease1,885.03
Canon Financial Services Inc; Copier Rental2,300.00
CDW Government Inc; Technology Software3,553.50
Lightbox Systems; Purchased Services/IT4,550.85
Power School Group LLC; Technology Software 4,870.29
Total17,159.67
Physical Plant & Equipment
TMS; Furniture/Fixtures527.30
Total527.30
Scholarship Fund
Central Restaurant; King Grant - Popcorn Popper994.26
Davis, Preston; King Scholarship500.00
Iowa Central Community College; King Scholarship500.00
Iowa State University; King Scholarship500.00
Iowa West Community College; Scholarship500.00
Kansas State University; King Scholarship500.00
Northeast Community College; King Scholarship500.00
Northeast Community College; King Scholarship500.00
Sunny Orange; King Scholarship500.00
Wayne State College; King Scholarship500.00
Wayne State College; King Family Foundation500.00
Total5,994.26
Checking Account Total171,823.22
Student Activity Fund
Carnes, Regg; Varsity Basketball Official105.00
Iowa FCCLA; FCCLA Registration for Peer Ed30.00
Martin Bros.; Class Of 2021 General Supplies143.81
Riverside Community School District; HS Wrestling Fee95.00
Sign Pro; Track Banner90.00
Stannard, Tom; Varsity Basketball Official105.00
Treynor High School; Entry Fee100.00
Total668.81
Checking Account Total668.81
School Nutrition Fund
Hiland Dairy; Milk Supplies1,367.58
Martin Bros.; Dish Washer27,464.02
Parks, Jen; Lunch Refund On Daughters Accounts16.05
West Harrison CSD; West Harrison Payroll 9,035.46
Total37,883.11
Checking Account Total37,883.11
MVTN 1-15-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.