The West Harrison Community School District Board of Education met in regular session with the following present: Tammy Neill; Jennifer Thomas; Julie Kuhlman; Tim Hamer Directors; Mrs. Julie Trepa, Superintendent and Tonya Radil, Board Secretary/Treasurer
Visitors. BreAnn Marshall WHEA Representative, Colby Neill, Mason Shearer and Tony Nunez
Called to Order. The meeting was called to order in the board room at 6:35 pm by Vice President Thomas.
Consent Agenda. Motion was made by Director Kuhlman and second by Director Neill. The consent agenda includes approval of the agenda, minutes of the previous month, approval of monthly bills, and approval of financial reports. No objections. Motion carried. 4-0
Public Items of Discussion. None
Board Items of Discussion. None
Human Resources. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Hamer to accept letter of assignment modification for Tara Rife. Discussion. No objection. Motion carried. 3-1 abstained
Motion was made by Director Kuhlman and second by Director Neill to accept reduction in force for Kim Shepard as van driver. Discussion. No objection. Motion carried. 4-0.
Consideration of Request for Modifies Supplemental Amount from SBRC for Open Enrolled Out, ELL, and Increasing Enrollment. Mrs. Trepa stated that this is an application that is completed and submitted every year if needed due to an increase in ELL students, enrollment increases and open enrollment out increases. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Kuhlman to request $122,595. For additional budget authority for increased open enrollment out. Discussion. No objection. Motion carried. 4-0
Consideration 2nd Reading of 505.8 and 505.8R1: Parent and Family Engagement Districtwide Policy. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Hamer to approve the first reading. Discussion. No objection. Motion carried. 4-0
Consideration of Dishwasher Bid. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Kuhlman to approve Martin Brother bid for the dish washer for the kitchen. Discussion. No objection. Motion carried.
Consideration of SIAC Recommendations. Motion was made by Director Hamer and second by Director Neill to continue to encourage positive role models, multi-tier support system and PBIS. Discussion. No objection. Motion carried. 4-0
Administrator’s Report. Reports were received in the board packet from Mrs. Ring and Mr. Nunez.
Adjournment. The meeting adjourned at 7:23 pm
The next board meeting will be at 6:30pm January 8, 2020
Jennifer Thomas,
Vice President
Tonya Radil, Board Secretary
MVTN 1-17-20
West Harrison Community School District Board Bills For December 2019
Operating Fund
Access Systems Leasing; Copier Lease1,385.25
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.; Legal Services1,512.50
AM Electric; Electricity501.00
Bill’s Water Conditioning; Maintenance Supplies18.00
C & H Hauling; Garbage Removal289.00
Canon Financial Services Inc; Lease Agreement565.75
CDW Government Inc; Instructional Supplies54.42
Clark Pest & Termite Control Co; Pest Control100.00
Council Bluffs Community School; Special Education Services/Rent3,464.56
DHS Cashier 1st Floor; Medicaid/State Portion6,800.29
Fiesta Foods; Instructional Supplies124.18
Green Hills AEA 13 Fiduciary Fund; Superintendent Association Dues200.00
Hillyard/Sioux Falls; Maintenance Supplies1,922.86
Iowa Communications Network; Phone Service741.72
Iowa School Finance Information Services; Dues And Fees0.00
Keck, Inc.; Food Service Supplies0.00
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc; Instructional Supplies119.80
Menards; Other Supplies..513.66
Mo Valley NAPA; Repair Parts283.61
Omaha Door & Window Co Inc; Repair Equipment1,382.88
Omaha Pneumatic Equipment Company; Repair Equipment1,127.78
Paper Tiger; Purchased Service92.00
Pitney Bowes Reserve Account; Postage75.00
Prairie Mechanical Corporation; Repair Equipment581.25
School Administrators Of Iowa; Dues/Registration110.00
School Nurse Supply Inc; Health Supplies168.89
Strivven Media, LLC; RPP Mini Grant Award For All CTE..995.00
Thomas Bus Sales Of Iowa Inc.; Parts/Repairs/Service87.07
Timberline Billing Service LLC; Medicaid Billing643.58
Trepa, Julie; Travel Expense..9.39
West Monona CSD; Shared Superintendent48,080.19
Windstream; Telephone Service657.67
Total72,607.30
Local Option Sales And Services Tax Fund
Access Systems Leasing; Copier Lease1,022.12
Canon Financial Services Inc; Lease Agreement1,385.25
Total2,407.37
Checking Account Total75,014.67
Student Activity Fund
Graphic Edge, The; Lego League Tshirts260.90
Pepsi Cola Bottling Group; Supplies1,070.69
Trophies Plus, Inc; Awards/Trophies/Supplies1,304.55
Total2,636.14
Checking Account Total..2,636.14
School Nutrition Fund
Hiland Dairy; Milk Supplies1,193.41
Martin Bros.; Food Supplies4,567.02
Total5,760.43
Checking Account Total..5,760.43
MVTN 1-17-20
