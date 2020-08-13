The West Harrison Community School District Board of Education met in regular session with the following present: Randy Wohlers, Julie Kuhlman; Tim Hamer; Tammy Neill; Jennifer Thomas Directors. Mr. Marty Fonley, Superintendent, Casey Ring, Principal, Tonya Radil, Board Secretary/Treasurer.
Visitors. Angie Smith WHEA Representative, Dave Kuhlman, and Ben Nuzum, Hannah Thomas and Tonia Copeland.
Called to Order. The meeting was called to order in the Library at 6:30 p.m. by President Wohlers.
Consent Agenda. Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Hamer to consent agenda includes approval of the agenda, board minutes from May 13th, approval of monthly bills, and approval of financial reports. No objections. Motion carried. 5-0
Public Items of Discussion. Jennifer Thomas Chairmen of the Loess Hills Youth Shooting Sports would like West Harrison to write a letter of affiliation. She further went on to say that Trap Shooting is a rising sport and currently West Harrison has 9 students involved in this sport.
Board Items of Discussion.
Human Resources. Motion was made by Director Kuhlman and second by Director Thomas to accept the resignation of Andrea Bryceson (Para Educator). Discussion. No objection. Motion carried. 5-0
The school board and West Harrison staff thank Andrea for her 21 years of service.
Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Kuhlman to accept the hiring of Claire White Special Education (Strategist II) and TLC contracts. Discussion. No Objection. Motion carries. 5-0
Motion was made by Director Neill and second by Director Kuhlman to accept the TLC contracts for FY 20-21 Discussion. No Objection. Motion carries. 5-0
Motion was made by Director Kuhlman and second by Director Neill to accept the hiring of Tara Rife (SPED bus driver) Discussion. No Objection. Motion carries. 5-0
Disposition of obsolete equipment. With the renovation of the commons we have cafeteria tables that need to be removed from the property. The School Board decided to donate half of the tables to the city of Little Sioux and Followers of Christ Church Camp.
Consideration of Approval of Vehicle Purchase. Motion was made by Director Thomas to purchase a 12 passenger van from Sid Dillon second by Director Neill. Discussion. No Objection. Motion carries. 5-0
Consideration of Approval of Propane Bids. Motion was made by Director Thomas to approve bid from New Cooperative second by Director Hamer. Discussion. No objections. Motion carried. 5-0
Administrator’s Report. Reports were received in the board packet from Mr. Nunez.
The next regular board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. August 12, 2020
Adjournment. The meeting adjourned at 7:17pm.
Tonya Radil, Board Secretary
Randy Wohlers, President
West Harrison CSD
June 2020 Board Bills
Operating Fund
Access Systems Leasing; Copier Lease 1,160.37
Access Systems; Lease Agreements- Copies 734.70
Agriland FS, Inc; Propane 8,519.52
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.; Legal Services 171.00
AM Electric; Electric Repair Remove ICN Wiring 250.00
American Lift & Sign Service; Repair Equipment 32,676.25
ASCA; National School Counseling Virtual Confe 189.00
Auditor of State; Auditing Services 425.00
Bill’s Water Conditioning; Maintenance Supplies 667.95
Bluffs Electric; Repair Equipment 1,204.82
Bomgaars; Repair Equipment 0.00
Boruff Plumbing; Repairs/Parts/Service 132.00
C & H Hauling; Garbage Removal 578.00
Cam CSD; Open Enrollment 3,905.55
Canon Financial Services Inc; Copier Rental 1,131.50
Carquest Auto Parts; Maintenance Supplies 47.16
CDW Government Inc; Instructional Supplies 128.07
Charter Oak-Ute CSD; Open Enrollment Fees 32,588.35
City of Mondamin; Water/Sewer Sportsfield 296.55
Clark Pest & Termite Control Co; Pest Control 330.00
Clayton Ridge Community School District; Open Enrollment 3,531.26
Companion; Technology-Related Hardware/Software 954.00
Cornhusker International Trucks Inc; Repairs/Service/Parts #Bus 14 7,595.17
Council Bluffs Community School; Level III - Tuition Em 6,553.70
Country Hardware and Supply LLC; Repair Equipment 49.51
Fastenal; Repair Equipment 81.32
Green Hills AEA 13 Fiduciary Fund; Laminating 87.80
Hall, Jeena; 52.00
Harrison Co Landfill; Garbage 177.50
Harrison County Auditor; Election Services 1,247.22
Heartland Coop; Gas/Diesel/Propane/Supplies 1,786.08
Hillyard/Sioux Falls; Maintenance Supplies 2,800.08
Hoglund Bus; Maintenance Supplies 126.34
Iowa Communications Network; Phone Service 714.96
Iowa Western Community College; Annual Training for Drivers 30.00
Johnson Controls; Building Repairs 371.77
Kabel Business Services; Business Services 47.00
Lightbox Systems; Technology Related Hardware 33.97
Loftus Htg Air Conditioning; Repairs 433.02
Logan-Magnolia CSD; Services Purchased from LEA Within IA 96,461.03
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto School; 7,062.50
Mark’s Towing & Flatbed Services; Tires and Tubes 800.00
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc; Instructional Supplies 250.58
Menards; Supplies/Repairs 2.99
Mid-American Energy; Electricity Sch FB 4,966.00
Missouri Valley CSD; Open Enrollment 55,287.00
Missouri Valley Times-News; Adv/Publication Fees 305.65
Mo Valley Napa; Repair Parts 27.97
Monona Co Auditor; Election Expense 357.08
Northwest AEA; Drivers Needed Banner 72.00
Nunez, Anthony; Cares Act - Face Masks 150.00
Paper Tiger; Purchased Service 46.00
Schildberg Construction Co; King Family Foundation Equipment/Bus Gar 250.41
School Administrators of Iowa; Dues/Registration-Virtual Learning 0.00
Security Equipment Inc; Monitoring Service/Equipment 372.00
Stevens, Michael; Equipment Repair 45.00
Stevens, Mike; Other Supplies 0.00
Timberline Billing Service LLC; Coding Medicaid Coding 352.66
Trepa, Julie; Travel Expense 1,288.32
Truck Center Companies; Repair Parts 2,008.53
Twiner-Herald; FY 20-21 Subscription 50.75
US Bank; US Bank 1,134.72
VS Athletics; Expenditure/King Grant Timing Camera 8,005.00
West Monona CSD; Open Enrollment 55,262.73
Western Iowa Tech Community College; Online Classes 6,750.00
Whiting CSD; Open Enrollment 3,532.25
Windstream; Telephone Service 649.68
Woodbine Community School; Open Enrollment 14,288.25
Woodhouse Blair; Repair Parts 90.19
Fund Total 371,677.78
Local Option Sales and Services
Access Systems Leasing; Copier Lease 2,013.58
Access Systems; Lease Agreements- Copies 1,672.35
Canon Financial Services Inc; Copier Rental 1,600.50
Harris School Solytions; Ewalk Software for Evaluations 1,976.00
Karr Tuckpointing,; Infrastructure 8,736.00
Lightbox Systems; IT Contract 8,450.01
Prairie Mechanical Corporation; Water Pump 0.00
Software Unlimited, Inc.; Accounting Support 7,700.00
Fund Total 32,148.44
Physical Plant & Equipment
Expert’s Edge, LLC; Upgrade Bleachers 59,395.53
Fund Total 59,395.53
Checking Account Total 463,221.75
Student Activity Fund
Andrea Sparks; Refund Prom Meal 39.00
Beatriz Martin-Palmero; Refund Prom Meal 26.00
Bill Patterson; Official 135.00
Braedon Weldon; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Brenner Nelson; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Brooklyn Rhodes; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Bruck, Jim; Official 130.00
Brylee Sherer; Refund Prom Meal 26.00
Chantz Cleaver; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Chloe Gilgen; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Chloe Green; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Cody Jones; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Colby Neill; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Corbin Loomis; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Daniels, Mat; Official 120.00
Emily Mcintosh; Refund Prom Meal 88.00
Emma Armstrong; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Emma Wood; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Evan Berwick; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Fisher’s Petals & Posies; Class of 2020 General Supplies- Flower 0.00
Gill, Todd; Officiating 110.00
Grant Gilgen; Refund Prom Meal 23.00
Graphic Edge, The; General Supplies 400.07
Great American Insurance Company; Crop Insurance 552.00
Haleigh Rife; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Halie Koch; Refund Prom Meal 26.00
Hunter Hansen; Refund Prom Meal 26.00
Iowa FCCLA; FCCLA State Conference T-Shirts 130.00
Iowa Girls H.S. Athletic Union; Dues/Fees 100.00
Jackson, Mark; Official 110.00
Jacob Dorrance; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Jayden Kraft; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Jeff Moser; Official 130.00
Jeffery Degoey; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Jeffery Perry; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Kayla Lynch; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Kaylee Woodside; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Kenna Heistkamp; Refund for State FCCLA Conference 75.00
Kyler Siennicki; Refund Prom Meal 26.00
Lanie Gustafson; Refund Prom Meal 26.00
Layne Ellison; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Lily Flint; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Lou’s Sporting Goods; General Supplies 2,368.48
Maren Evans; Refund Prom Meal 26.00
Matt Schilling; Official 50.00
Maxfield, Ken; Officiating Varsity Baseball Scrimmage 50.00
Mckenna Waldron; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Meyer, Charles; Official 110.00
Meyer, Jonathan; Official 110.00
Midwest Grads; Grad Supplies Class Of 2020 Gen Supp 938.75
Missouri Valley CSD; Softball Tournament Fee 70.00
Nellmarie Mccord; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Nicholas Clark; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Nickolette Whetstone; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Omni Cheer; General Cheerleading Supplies 464.08
Pavlik; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Rea, Jerry; Officiating 110.00
Rochelle Kepford; Refund Prom Meal 26.00
Ryser, Seth; Officiating 135.00
Shearer Mason; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Shelby Hiller; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Sign Depot LLC; Class Of 2020 General Supplies 608.90
Tabatha Jones; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Trophies Plus, Inc; Awards/Trophies/Supplies 196.23
Tyson Lee; Refund Prom Meal 13.00
Us Bank; Us Bank 63.73
Vos, Rory; Official 120.00
Wickstrom, Stan; Official 110.00
Wyatt Nelson; Refund Prom Meal 26.00
Zander Ink Screen Printing and Design; Cheer Tshirts 344.00
Fund Total 8,615.24
Checking Account Total 8,615.24
School Nutrition Fund
Hiland Dairy; Milk Supplies 4,050.75
Keck, Inc.; Food Service Supplies 730.43
Martin Bros.; Food Supplies 15,788.51
Melissa Flint; Reimburse Lunch Money 87.95
Payschools; Food Service Management 293.61
Fund Total 20,951.25
Checking Account Total 20,951.25
