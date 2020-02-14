West Harrison Board of Education has selected McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C., Executive Recruitment and Development, to assist them in the important task of selecting superintendent candidates for the board to interview.
The consultants will be meeting with community members on Thursday,Feb. 27, at 7:15 p.m., in the West Harrison High School Library in Mondamin to gather input regarding the desired qualities of the next superintendent.
This meeting is open to any patron who wishes to provide input.
