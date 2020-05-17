The 11th season of the Welcome Center Farmers Market will begin on Thursday, May 21, from 3:30-6:30 p.m., at the Harrison County Welcome Center between Missouri Valley and Logan on Highway 30.
The market will be implementing best practices to help ensure the safety of customers, vendors, and welcome center staff.
The Welcome Center Farmers Market has always been attentive to food safety and will be responding to the current COVID-19 situation with heightened protocols, including hand-sanitizer located throughout the market, market-wide use of food safety gloves and masks by vendors, adjusting the layout of the market for appropriate spacing between vendors, and adopting “point to pick” where vendors will help customers get what they need safely.
While organizers enjoy the farmers market being thought of as a social event, there we will not be any special event programming at this time so patrons may make quick and purposeful trips to purchase local food and farm products.
Patrons are also being asked to do their part to help ensure the safety of the market by refraining from attending the market if they have had a fever in the last three days, been ill, or visibly show signs of illness such as coughing or sneezing. The market also requests customers practice a minimum six-feet social distancing from others, wear a facemask, and use hand sanitizers often.
The Welcome Center Farmers Market will be posting weekly via Facebook at “Harrison County Iowa Welcome Center” which vendors will be attending the market and anticipated produce and products available to help patrons develop a shopping list before attending.
To get additional information on the farmers market, contact Kathy Dirks at 712-642-2114 or email kdirks@harrisoncountyparks.org.
