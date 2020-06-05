Summer strength and conditioning sessions at Blair, Arlington and Fort Calhoun began Monday as student-athletes returned to their schools for the first workouts since before the March coronavirus closures.
“It was great to see the kids again,” Arlington coach Tyler Spitser said, noting the Eagles returned to work with “great attitudes.”
Monday's start fits the normal timeline of past summer weights programs at AHS, though guidelines set by the state and the NSAA — which included rules about participation numbers and sanitation — made for a unique experience.
“It went really well today knowing it wasn't going to be normal,” Spitser said.
Blair High School's Aaron McClain and Bryan Soukup also reported strong starts to the Bears' summer.
“We had a great first day,” Soukup said. “Very impressed with our kids.”
“It was great to see the kids again,” McClain added. “And, yes, they were eager to get started. Some of them have been lifting at home, but you can do all of your compound core lifts much safer when you have the proper equipment like we have at the high school, and your workouts are more efficient.”
The physical education teacher said BHS had a good plan going into the first day and was pleased with how it played out.
“There may be a few things we tweak, but it won't be much,” McClain said. “We have had several coaches meetings to prepare and talk about solutions to all the restrictions set it place, and day one went really well. We had plenty of coaches there today to make sure it went smooth.”
New Fort Calhoun activities director Andrew Christensen also noted a strong first day of workouts with Pioneers coaches, including new football, and strength and conditioning coach, Adolph Shepardson.
“It was a great first day back,” Christensen said. “Coach Shepardson and the coaches did a great job of planning an organized and efficient first session.”
FCHS student-athletes brought enthusiasm for their first activities since March.
“It was great to have students back in the building with energy and excitement,” Christensen said. “The students were excited to be back with friends and working out together again.”
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Directed Health Measures during May which allowed for student-athletes to return to their schools for summer workouts. Schools have been working on plans to make days like Monday possible since.
