2020 Friday Night Outlook – Oct. 2, 2020
High School Football previews, Week 6
Game: Missouri Valley (1-2, 1-4) @ East Sac County (0-3, 0-5).
Last Week: Treynor def. Missouri Valley, 46-6; Underwood def. East Sac County, 50-7.
Coach Rick Barker’s soundbites: They will be the biggest opponent we have faced at the line of scrimmage since Logan-Magnolia. All their offensive backs and linebackers are athletic, so we have to account for them.
About the Raiders: They will look to utilize their advantage by forcing their will at the line of scrimmage. They are big and athletic, haven’t won a game, and finish the season with two favorable opponents.
Keys to the Game: We’re excited we get another opportunity to play. East Sac County will present many challenges on both sides of the ball, but our kids will be up to the challenge.
Game: West Monona (2-1, 3-2) @ Logan-Magnolia (2-0, 4-1)
Last Week: Logan-Magnolia def. Woodbury Central, 26-21; West Monona def. Westwood, 36-22.
Coach Matt Straight’s soundbites: The Panthers are coming off a huge win over district favorite Woodbury Central, and it’s Homecoming week. While Lo-Ma hopes to enjoy the week’s festivities, they need to focus on the Spartans and take care of business. The coaching staff has reminded the team, ‘Great teams play hard every week.”.
About the Spartans: The Spartan offense makes the opponent play assignment football. They have athletes with speed that can hurt the opponent if they get into open space.
Keys to the Game: Defensively, the Panthers need to find a way to eliminate the Spartans’ big-play ability. Offensively, they look to pound the rock to control the clock, grinding out first downs, and finishing drives with scores.
Game: West Harrison (2-3) @ Boyer Valley (1-4)
Last Week: West Harrison def. Exira/EHK, 56-42; Ar-We-Va def. Boyer Valley, 50-38.
Coach Andrew Stevenson soundbites: Ground vs. Air: This will be a game of contrasting styles, as West Harrison looks to move the ball with the run, while Boyer Valley looks to move the ball with a wide-open passing attack.
About the Bulldogs: It starts with their elusive quarterback (Gavin Reineke). If you give him too much time, he will pick you apart through the air. If you pressure him, he can make plays with his feet.
Keys to the Game: The Hawkeyes’ defense has been focusing on limiting the opponent’s big plays the last couple of weeks. WH needs to take away the tight ends and receivers, and limit the quarterback’s big play ability.
Game: Woodbine (4-1) @ Glidden-Ralston (2-3)
Last Week: Coon Rapids-Bayard def. Woodbine, 56-12; Audubon def. Glidden-Ralston, 80-7.
Coach Dustin Crook’s soundbites: This week’s game can’t get here fast enough, as the Tigers have buckled down to focus on correcting last week’s mistakes. Glidden-Ralston has a very athletic team that has given several of the top-contenders difficulties.
About the Wildcats: They have a very athletic backfield that has the Tigers’ attention. Their backfield is quick and elusive, and they have excellent special teams.
Keys to the Game: The Tigers have been paying extra-attention on the defensive side this week in practice. The Wildcats have one of the top quarterback to receiver combination in the district, and they must find a way to slow them down. Offensively, the Tigers look to get their run game back on track.
