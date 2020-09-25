2020 High School Football Scores / Results – Week 5

Sept. 25, 2020

Class 1A, District 9

Underwood 50 East Sac County 7

Treynor 46 Missouri Valley 6

OABCIG 63 MVAOCOU 14

Class 1A, District 8

Van Meter 46 ACGC 12

Woodward-Granger 36 Carroll Kuemper 17

Panorama 46 West Central Valley 0

Class A, District 10

IKM-Manning 20 Ridge View 14

Logan-Magnolia 26 Woodbury Central 21

West Monona 36 Westwood 22

Class A, District 9

Riverside 49 Sidney 6

Southwest Valley 19 Tri-Center 14

St. Albert @ AHSTW – Cancelled, Covid

Class 2A, District 9

Atlantic 38 Des Moines Christian 0

Clarinda 45 Shenandoah 10

Greene County 48 Red Oak 14

 

8-Man, District 8

Ar-We-Va 50 Boyer Valley 38

Audubon 80 Glidden-Ralston 7

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Woodbine 12

West Harrison 56 Exira/EHK 42

8-Man, District 7

East Mills 47 Bedford 12

CAM 54 Lenox 38

East Union 18 Griswold 12

Stanton @ Fremont-Mills – Cancelled, Covid

Class 3A, District 9

Denison-Schleswig 7 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 0

Harlan 28 Carroll 14

Lewis Central 42 Glenwood 14

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.