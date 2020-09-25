2020 High School Football Scores / Results – Week 5
Sept. 25, 2020
Class 1A, District 9
Underwood 50 East Sac County 7
Treynor 46 Missouri Valley 6
OABCIG 63 MVAOCOU 14
Class 1A, District 8
Van Meter 46 ACGC 12
Woodward-Granger 36 Carroll Kuemper 17
Panorama 46 West Central Valley 0
Class A, District 10
IKM-Manning 20 Ridge View 14
Logan-Magnolia 26 Woodbury Central 21
West Monona 36 Westwood 22
Class A, District 9
Riverside 49 Sidney 6
Southwest Valley 19 Tri-Center 14
St. Albert @ AHSTW – Cancelled, Covid
Class 2A, District 9
Atlantic 38 Des Moines Christian 0
Clarinda 45 Shenandoah 10
Greene County 48 Red Oak 14
8-Man, District 8
Ar-We-Va 50 Boyer Valley 38
Audubon 80 Glidden-Ralston 7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Woodbine 12
West Harrison 56 Exira/EHK 42
8-Man, District 7
East Mills 47 Bedford 12
CAM 54 Lenox 38
East Union 18 Griswold 12
Stanton @ Fremont-Mills – Cancelled, Covid
Class 3A, District 9
Denison-Schleswig 7 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 0
Harlan 28 Carroll 14
Lewis Central 42 Glenwood 14
