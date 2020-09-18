2020 High School Football Scores / Results – Week 4
Sept. 18, 2020
Class 1A, District 9
OABCIG 55 East Sac County 7
Missouri Valley 36 MVAOCOU 8
Underwood 42 Treynor 0
Class 1A, District 8
ACGC 35 Carroll Kuemper 0
Panorama 10 Woodward-Granger 0
Van Meter 48 West Central Valley 6
Class A, District 10
West Monona 20 IKM-Manning 7
Oakland-Craig, Neb. 38 Logan-Magnolia 0
Woodbury Central 27 Okoboji 0
Logan-Magnolia @ Ridge View – Cancelled, Covid
Westwood @ Woodbury Central -- Cancelled, Covid
Class A, District 9
AHSTW 48 Sidney 22
Riverside 27 Tri-Center 22
St. Albert 31 Southwest Valley 7
Class 2A, District 9
Atlantic 7 Clarinda 0
Greene County 22 Nodaway Valley 19
Shenandoah 41 Red Oak 7
8-Man, District 8
Glidden-Ralston 48 Ar-We-Va 34
Audubon 80 Boyer Valley 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 44 West Harrison 8
Woodbine 50 Hartington-Newcastle (Neb.) 8
8-Man, District 7
Lenox 46 Bedford 6
CAM 42 East Mills 24
Stanton 68 Griswold 20
Fremont-Mills @ East Union – Cancelled, Covid
Class 3A, District 9
Harlan 35 Denison-Schleswig 0
Glenwood 21 Creston Orient-Macksburg 14
Lewis Central 35 Carroll 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.