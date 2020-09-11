2020 High School Football Scores / Results – Week 3
Sept. 11, 2020
Class 1A, District 9
Underwood 51 MVAOCOU 6
OABCIG 54 Missouri Valley 0
Treynor 9 East Sac County 7
Class 1A, District 8
Van Meter 30 Panorama 0
Carroll Kuemper 47 West Central Valley 0
Woodward-Granger 27 ACGC 14
Class A, District 10
Logan-Magnolia 38 Westwood 14
Ridge View 30 West Monona 6
Woodbury Central 14 IKM-Manning 0
Class A, District 9
Southwest Valley 28 AHSTW 14
CB St. Albert 21 Riverside 14
Tri-Center 49 Sidney 14
Class 2A, District 9
Atlantic 31 Greene County 18
Clarinda 49 Red Oak 6
Alta-Aurelia 13 Shenandoah 7
8-Man, District 8
Audubon 57 West Harrison 9
Coon Rapids-Bayard 63 Boyer Valley 26
Glidden-Ralston 57 Exira/EHK 34
Woodbine 76 Ar-We-Va 46
8-Man, District 7
C-A-M 72 East Union 0
Fremont-Mills 50 East Mills 25
Lenox 62 Griswold 14
Stanton 28 Bedford 22
Class 3A, District 9
Carroll 42 Denison-Schleswig 7
Lewis Central 34 Creston Orient-Macksburg 7
Harlan 22 Glenwood 13
