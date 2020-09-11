2020 High School Football Scores / Results – Week 3

Sept. 11, 2020

Class 1A, District 9

Underwood 51 MVAOCOU 6

OABCIG 54 Missouri Valley 0

Treynor 9 East Sac County 7

Class 1A, District 8

Van Meter 30 Panorama 0

Carroll Kuemper 47 West Central Valley 0

Woodward-Granger 27 ACGC 14

Class A, District 10

Logan-Magnolia 38 Westwood 14

Ridge View 30 West Monona 6

Woodbury Central 14 IKM-Manning 0

Class A, District 9

Southwest Valley 28 AHSTW 14

CB St. Albert 21 Riverside 14

Tri-Center 49 Sidney 14

Class 2A, District 9

Atlantic 31 Greene County 18

Clarinda 49 Red Oak 6

Alta-Aurelia 13 Shenandoah 7

 

8-Man, District 8

Audubon 57 West Harrison 9

Coon Rapids-Bayard 63 Boyer Valley 26

Glidden-Ralston 57 Exira/EHK 34

Woodbine 76 Ar-We-Va 46

8-Man, District 7

C-A-M 72 East Union 0

Fremont-Mills 50 East Mills 25

Lenox 62 Griswold 14

Stanton 28 Bedford 22

Class 3A, District 9

Carroll 42 Denison-Schleswig 7

Lewis Central 34 Creston Orient-Macksburg 7

Harlan 22 Glenwood 13

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.