2020 Friday Night Outlook – Sept. 11, 2020
High School Football previews, Week 3
Game: Missouri Valley (0-2) @ OABCIG, Ida Grove (2-0)
Last Week: AHSTW def. Missouri Valley, 39-6; OABCIG def. Spirit Lake, 27-21.
Coach Rick Barker’s soundbites: This will be an exciting opportunity for our team. We always want to play great teams, they are well-coached and have some great athletes. We have to focus on controlling what we can control, and putting ourselves in position to make plays.
About the Falcons: The have a very athletic quarterback who can make throws all over the field. They normally line up in four-to-five wide receiver sets, as they like to spread the defense out. Defensively, they are fast and physical.
Keys to the Game: Defensively, the Big Reds must be sound by playing position defense and limiting the high-powered Falcon offense. Offensively, the Big Reds have to find a way to move the chains with time-consuming drives and finishing them with scores.
Game: Logan-Magnolia (2-0) @ Westwood (2-0)
Last Week: Logan-Magnolia def. CB St. Albert, 28-7; Westwood def. Akron-Westfield, 41-20.
Coach Matt Straight’s soundbites: We’ll see what we have left in the tank. Playing intense back-to-back games on the road will be challenging. But we have the guys’ attention, as this is the district opener for both teams.
About the Rebels: The Panthers and Rebels are mirror images of one another. Offensively, they like to control the line of scrimmage with their run game, chewing up the clock with long, time, consuming drives. Defensively, they attack the line-of-scrimmage.
Keys to the Game: The line-of-scrimmage will be the focal point of both teams. The Panthers’ coaching staff likes what they see early on, but they need to focus on this week’s task, which is a potent Rebel running game.
Game: Audubon (2-0) @ West Harrison (1-1)
Last Week: West Harrison def. Glidden-Ralston, 56-44; Audubon def. Ar-We-Va, 49-6.
Coach Andrew Stevenson soundbites: The Hawkeyes are feeling good after their first win of the season, but they have turned the page toward Audubon this week. WH will be facing one of the quickest teams in the district. They are a consistent team that can score in numerous ways.
About the Wheelers: Audubon’s offense is geared around the quarterback, as he looks to get to the outside. If the linebackers key on the QB, he will make the pitch to an elusive running back.
Keys to the Game: The Hawkeyes’ defense has to find a way to limit Wheelers big plays. Offensively, West Harrison must finish possessions with scores.
Game: Woodbine (2-0) @ Ar-We-Va (0-2)
Last Week: Woodbine def. Boyer Valley, 50-28; Audubon def. Ar-We-Va 49-6.
Coach Dustin Crook’s soundbites: The Tigers are happy with how they have started, but they still have some work to do if they want to get to where they want to be. Little mistakes resulted in big plays last week, and that has been the focus this week in taking away to the opponets’ big plays.
About the Rockets: Ar-We-Va has several starters returning from last year, and they have been deceivingly close in their first two games. The Rockets’ offense revolves around the running back, but the Tigers’ defense can’t forget about the AWV quarterback.
Keys to the Game: Once again, the Tigers will look to make improvements from the first two weeks of the season. Woodbine’s defense must contain AWV’s quarterback and running back duo from getting into open space. The Tigers also look to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
