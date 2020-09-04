2020 High School Football Scores / Results – Week 2
Sept. 4, 2020
Class 1A, District 9
AHSTW 39 Missouri Valley 6
MMCRU 20 MVAOCOU 16
OABCIG 27 Spirit Lake 21
Sioux Central 16 East Sac County 6
Glenwood 37 Treynor 0
Underwood 41 Tri-Center 8
Class 1A, District 8
ACGC 43 Central Decatur 7
Atlantic 21 Carroll Kuemper 10
Van Meter 40 Earlham 0
Panorama 41 Clarinda 31
Eagle Grove 26 West Central Valley 24
Woodward-Granger 42 Ogden 14
Class A, District 10
Southeast Valley 32 IKM-Manning 22
Logan-Magnolia 28 CB St. Albert 7
Ridge View 27 Cherokee 0
Riverside 36 West Monona 2
Westwood 41 Akron-Westfield 20
Unity Christian 27 Woodbury Central 13
Class A, District 9
Shenandoah 28 Sidney 20
Southwest Valley 46 Red Oak 7
Class 2A, District 9
Des Moines Christian 36 Chariton 0
South Central Calhoun 34 Greene County 7
8-Man, District 8
Audubon 49 Ar-We-Va 6
Woodbine 50 Boyer Valley 28
Coon Rapids-Bayard 66 Exira/EHK 19
West Harrison 56 Glidden-Ralston 44
8-Man, District 7
C-A-M 48 Bedford 8
East Mills 46 Stanton 12
Fremont-Mills 74 Griswold 16
Lenox 80 East Union 6
Class 3A, District 9
Webster City 55 Carroll 0
Spencer 35 Denison-Schleswig 7
Harlan 21 Pella 18
Lewis Central 49 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28
Winterset 41 Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14
