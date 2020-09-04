2020 High School Football Scores / Results – Week 2

Sept. 4, 2020

Class 1A, District 9

AHSTW 39 Missouri Valley 6

MMCRU 20 MVAOCOU 16

OABCIG 27 Spirit Lake 21

Sioux Central 16 East Sac County 6

Glenwood 37 Treynor 0

Underwood 41 Tri-Center 8

Class 1A, District 8

ACGC 43 Central Decatur 7

Atlantic 21 Carroll Kuemper 10

Van Meter 40 Earlham 0

Panorama 41 Clarinda 31

Eagle Grove 26 West Central Valley 24

Woodward-Granger 42 Ogden 14

Class A, District 10

Southeast Valley 32 IKM-Manning 22

Logan-Magnolia 28 CB St. Albert 7

Ridge View 27 Cherokee 0

Riverside 36 West Monona 2

Westwood 41 Akron-Westfield 20

Unity Christian 27 Woodbury Central 13

Class A, District 9

Shenandoah 28 Sidney 20

Southwest Valley 46 Red Oak 7

Class 2A, District 9

Des Moines Christian 36 Chariton 0

South Central Calhoun 34 Greene County 7

8-Man, District 8

Audubon 49 Ar-We-Va 6

Woodbine 50 Boyer Valley 28

Coon Rapids-Bayard 66 Exira/EHK 19

West Harrison 56 Glidden-Ralston 44

8-Man, District 7

C-A-M 48 Bedford 8

East Mills 46 Stanton 12

Fremont-Mills 74 Griswold 16

Lenox 80 East Union 6

Class 3A, District 9

Webster City 55 Carroll 0

Spencer 35 Denison-Schleswig 7

Harlan 21 Pella 18

Lewis Central 49 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28

Winterset 41 Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14

