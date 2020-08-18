The Washington County Sheriff's Office received a $10,000 donation from several anonymous donors.
Bob Coffey, director of development for the Blair Area Community Foundation, presented the check to Sheriff Mike Robinson and Chief Deputy Kevin Willis on Thursday.
Coffey said the donors wanted to help the sheriff's office purchase needed equipment that can't be budgeted for, including personal protection equipment due to COVID-19.
Robinson was grateful for the funds.
“We'll put it to good use for our officers,” Robinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.