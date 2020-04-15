West Central Community Action Food Pantry is in need of donations.
Items needed include canned goods, cereals, soups, personal hygiene items, shampoo, detergent, dish soap, soap, toilet paper, etc.
WCCA Food Pantry normally prefers cash donations, but at this time of crisis, actual food donations would be most helpful.
Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at 107 N. Fourth Ave. Ste. 7 (Fourth Avenue Mall) in Logan. For more information call 712-488-3388. Closed Good Friday, April 10.
