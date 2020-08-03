The Washington County Salvation Army is seeking donations of school supplies for the back-to-school backpack program.
A Stuff the Bus event will be held Aug. 6, 7 and 8 at Walmart in Blair. Residents can purchase school supplies and place them in a donation bin at Walmart.
The Salvation Army, which has donated 180 backpacks, is working in conjunction with the Washington County Backpack Association.
The backpacks and supplies will be given out to those in need at a later date.
