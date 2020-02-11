Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., included more than 1,000 students on the Dean's List for exemplary academic achievement during the past semester.
Students from the area recognized for their academic success include:
• Jacob Holtorf of Logan.
• Caleb Cohen of Missouri Valley.
• Patrick Davis* of Mondamin.
• Kylee Glennie* of Mondamin.
Students listed on the Dean's List are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
