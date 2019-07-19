Post 154 American Legion baseball assistant coaches Mills Macek and Jacob Garder last played in Blair uniforms two summers ago.
“Where was that, Alliance?” Garder asked his former teammate turned coaching colleague.
“Alliance, Nebraska, and we lost to McCook,” Macek said.
“Yeah, it was McCook,” Garder confirmed.
“It was kind of a game like this. We couldn't hit the ball,” Macek said. “It's almost like deja vu.”
The 2019 Blair Junior Legion baseball team had its season ended Monday during the second-to-last-day of the Class B Area 3 Tournament in Valley. While Macek and Garder lost 2-1 in their prep careers, head coach Cris Aguilera's Bears were no-hit in a 8-0 loss to Wayne.
While Monday's loss to pitcher Jacob Kneifl and Post 43 cost Blair its season after a 2-2 Area tourney run, the current players still have Post 154 baseball ahead of them. Both Macek and Garder had advice for their guys in the postgame huddle.
“What I said was, 'Just get after it in the weight room,'” said Macek, a current Northeast Community College Hawk. “A lot of them are young guys, so I told them just to watch baseball because you can learn so much.”
Garder agreed and added that the Bears' mechanics will continue to be important as the they grow.
Against Wayne, though, Blair just couldn't produce hits. In six innings, it had just two base runners — Wyatt Ogle and Cade Ulven. Ogle reached on a second-inning error, while Ulven walked during the fifth frame.
Post 43, meanwhile, cracked the code to Morgan Rump's pitching with a four-run third inning. During that inning, Wayne scored on three two-out, RBI singles and on a two-out passed ball.
The Blue Devils added three runs in the fifth and the game-ending eighth run during the sixth.
Rump and Canton Lippincott combined for four strikeouts, but in defeat. The loss may have ended their season, but not their Post 154 prep careers.
Blair advances by Waterloo-Valley
Blair eliminated its B3 Tournament host Monday in Valley.
The Bears scored four runs during the second inning and three more during the seventh to topple Waterloo-Valley 7-2. They outhit their opposition 5-3 and had four less errors, 5-1.
Kaden Fletcher led his Post 154 squad with three RBIs on two hits, while TJ Swaney (2) and Ulven (1) also batted in runs.
Ogle and Swaney combined for 10 strikeouts on the mound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.