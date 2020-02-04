The council approved an engineering contract for water main improvements, which will be completed this year.
HGM Engineering submitted the low bid of $11,500.
The improvements include the replacement of water mains on Pinewood Drive, 10th Street from Grant to Lincoln streets and Oak Drive.
The estimate for the work is $300,000.
Swimming pool painting bid approved
The council approved a bid for repainting the Blair Municipal Swimming Pool before the start of the summer season.
Pearson Painting, Inc. of Blair submitted the low bid of $27,500. The cost does not include paint, which the city has already purchased.
The painting is completed every three years, Public Works Director Al Schoemaker said. Work will begin as soon as weather allows. It's expected to be completed no later than the middle or end of April.
Road closures for events approved
The council approved requests to seek permission from the Nebraska Department of Transportation for road closures for three separate events, which will take place later this year.
The city will seek to close U.S. Highway 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. for the Gateway to the West Days parade June 6; Washington Street from 13th to 19th streets from 4:45 to 7:15 p.m. for the Sugarplum Festival on Nov. 19; and U.S. Highway 75 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11.
