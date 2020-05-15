Washington County voters may have stayed home, but they turned in a record number of absentee ballots and broke recent records for total voter turnout in Tuesday's primary election.
The county reported 4,897 absentee ballots were returned, smashing the total for the last presidential primary when 711 were returned in 2016. Voter turnout — 41 percent — was the highest in 10 years for a primary, according to county clerk Barb Sullivan.
“Overall, it was a great turnout,” she said.
Washington County polling places remained unusually quiet Tuesday. Though 1,156 voters cast their ballots in person.
By noon on Tuesday, the Dana and Arbor Park polling places at First Lutheran Church in Blair hadn't seen as many voters as usual. Poll workers said election days are "usually swamped," but the push for absentee ballots in precaution of COVID-19 likely led to the just more than 40 voters who'd stopped by the two polling places four hours into the day.
A slight uptick in the number of in-person voters occurred after a nearly 30-minute silent period at First Lutheran Church. Blair resident Ron Williby was one of those in-person voters, and he said he wanted to vote in person because it seemed like he was exercising his right and responsibility as a citizen more so than mailing in a ballot.
"Plus, I already think there's too much online shopping," he said.
Michael Griffin, who said he lives just around the corner from First Lutheran, said he voted in person to ensure that his vote was his.
"I don't believe in mail in voting," he said. "I think it's an easy way to cheat."
Blair resident Kandi Heuton said she never received an absentee ballot request form in the mail. Even if she had, she said she wasn't sure whether she would have completed a mail-in ballot or voted in person.
"If you asked at the beginning of all the coronavirus stuff, I probably would have done mail-in, now I'm not sure," she said. "I'm choosing faith over fear."
There were 118 in-person voters in Arlington. However, poll workers said it was still slow.
"It's a pretty good indication when 8 a.m. rolls around and there's not a line out the door," Arlington volunteer Pat Tourek said. "No lines at all. There's usually 10-12 people in line already waiting. Not a soul this morning.”
Supervisors race could face recount
Washington County had two contested races for the Board of Supervisors — one which was close enough it may trigger a recount.
Incumbent Jay Anderson finished with 243 votes to challenger Mike Mackie's 235 votes for the board's District 5 seat. Another challenger, Herta Bouvia, finished third with 148 votes.
With only an eight vote difference, it's likely there will be a recount, whether Mackie requests one or not.
“I'm pretty confident it's going to need a recount,” Sullivan said.
The canvassing board still will need to meet next week. Provisional ballots also will have to be checked and counted.
“From what I heard from poll workers, there weren't too many provisionals so I doubt that would really change anything, but you never know,” Sullivan said.
In District 7, incumbent Kevin Barnhill, who was appointed to the position following the unexpected death of Andy Andreasen in December, finished ahead of challenger and former board member Ron Hineline, 245-187.
Washington County unofficial primary election results
(16 of 16 precincts reporting)
County reporting 41 percent voter turnout
President
Republican
Donald J. Trump 3,480
Bill Weld 278
Write-in 87
Democrat
Joe Biden 1,153
Tulsi Gabbard 41
Bernie Sanders 134
Elizabeth Warren 57
Write-in 59
Libertarian
Max Abramson 22
Dan Behrman 1
Lincoln Chafee 3
Jacob Hornberger 5
Jo Jorgensen 4
Adam Kokesh 8
Write-in 37
U.S. senator
Republican
Ben Sasse 3,217
Matt Innis 762
Write-in 24
Democrat
Dennis Macek 50
Chris Janicek 467
Larry Marvin 60
Angie Philips 294
Alisha Shelton 239
Daniel M. Wik 53
Andy Stock 118
Write-in 26
Libertarian
Gene Siadek 55
Write-in 44
Congress District 1
Republican
Jeff Fortenberry 3,702
Write-in 82
Democrat
Babs Ramsey 365
Kate Bolz 906
Write-in 27
Libertarian
Dennis B. Grace 54
Write-in 44
Washington County Board of Supervisors
District 5
Herta M. Bouvia 148
Jay P. Anderson 243
Mike Mackie 235
District 7
Kevin Barnhill 245
Ronald Hineline 187
Write-in 4
State Board of Education
District 3
Patti S. Gubbels 2,997
Mike Goos 1,421
Write-in 102
Metro CC Board of Governors
District 3
Dave Pantos 917
Adam Gotschall 1,395
Cameron J. Gales 827
Gerald Mike Kuhn 890
Write-in 105
Bennington School Board
Kara Neuverth 74
Darren Siekman 38
Chris Reiner 25
Terri Calabro 17
Joshuwa Hannum 38
Tim Dreessen 118
Allyson Crossman Slobotski 20
