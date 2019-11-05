Blair
9 a.m. — Reception for Washington County veterans, Blair High School atrium, 440 N. 10th St.
10 a.m. — Assembly with BHS choir and band, BHS main gym, open to public.
11 a.m. — Veterans Day ceremony, Veterans Tribute Plaza, 13th and Washington streets. Public is invited. Ceremony will be held in the Blair Legion in the event of bad weather. A soup luncheon will follow.
2 p.m. — Herman American Legion color guard and coffee with veterans at Carter Place, 1028 JoAnn Drive.
Fort Calhoun
10 a.m. — Fort Calhoun Community Schools' community Veterans Day program, Fort Calhoun High School main gym. The American Legion Fort Atkinson Post 348 will serve as color guard and Auxiliary Unit 348 will make a Blue Star banner presentation.
Arlington
9 a.m. — Veterans Day program, Arlington High School, main gym, 705 N. Ninth St. The public and veterans are welcome to attend.
2:30 p.m. — Veterans Day program, St. Paul's Lutheran School, 8951 County Road 9.
