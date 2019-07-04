Washington County's two Dodge County Baseball League teams split their recent games, combining to win two of their last four regular season tilts.
The Arlington Spartans went one-for-two, topping North Bend on June 27 before falling to the Dodge Diamondbacks on Sunday. Coach Brian Snitily said his squad beat North Bend 12-0 in seven innings before Sunday's 6-5 loss.
The Blair Dawgs, meanwhile, lost to the Wahoo Wombats on June 27, 10-0, before coming back with a 6-5 Sunday win at West Point. The victory boosted the Dawgs' record to 3-6 after a five-game losing skid.
Blair is off Sunday before returning to Vets Field on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. home game against North Bend.
Arlington, meanwhile, hosts Scribner at 2 p.m. Sunday before another contest at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Thursday. The Spartans host Wahoo in that 7:30 p.m. game.
