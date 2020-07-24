The Washington County Sheriff's Office's patrol division is at full strength with the swearing in of its newest deputy Tuesday.
Deputy Samuel Vacha was sworn in by Judge John E. Samson at the courthouse in front of his fellow deputies.
Vacha is a certified deputy and previously served for 4 1/2 years in Cedar County. He is originally from Colfax County.
Vacha said the position in Washington County allowed him to move closer to family, and he's looking forward to new opportunities through his job.
“You see a lot more possibilities and room for growth,” he said.
