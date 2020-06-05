As protests against police treatment of African Americans and people of color at times led to clashes between protesters and police officers as well as property damage Friday, law enforcement agencies from around the metro area were called in to assist the Omaha Police Department for additional protests Saturday and Sunday.
Eight members of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, which included Sheriff Mike Robinson and Capt. Aaron Brensel, were a few of the law enforcement personnel who headed to Omaha to assist with regular service calls and security at protests.
On Saturday, Robinson said Washington County deputies helped patrol precincts and helped with any major calls OPD received.
"Then later in the evening our officers moved downtown to help provide security for their police headquarters," he said. OPD central headquarters is located at the corner of 14th and Howard streets.
“They were right there during the main rioting downtown, but they did their job, they did it professionally, and I'm proud of the way they handled themselves," Robinson said.
Robinson said he helped take calls Saturday, but did not go downtown. However, he said he helped provide support as part of the sheriff's office's tactical team Sunday. Brensel said he was in downtown Omaha both Saturday and Sunday night.
On Saturday, Brensel said deputies provided crowd control around central headquarters.
"That's primarily what our goal was, was crowd control," he said. "Keeping the citizens from overtaking central as they had made threats of doing."
Brensel said the eight-person tactical team was deployed to downtown Omaha on Sunday. He said they provided overwatch on top of buildings and perimeter support for downtown.
"It went as well as could be expected," Brensel said. "We had to rely heavily on other departments crowd control devices … I feel we're well equipped for an incident in Blair and Washington County."
While protests have centered mainly around Omaha and Lincoln, the sheriff's office doesn't believe any events or protests were planned in Blair, according to a post on the office's Facebook page Monday. The post was in response to a social media post which encouraged protests to move to areas surrounding Omaha such as Gretna, Fremont, Plattsmouth and Blair.
"At this this time, we do not have any reason to believe this is anything other than Facebook rhetoric," the sheriff's office said. "It is our belief that you can freely go about your day-to-day activities, especially during usual and regular business hours in the communities."
Several Blair businesses that also have locations in Omaha did close early Monday and Tuesday in preparation for more protests in Omaha. Walmart, Woodhouse, Family Fare and Walgreens closed in the early afternoon. The protests in Omaha were generally more peaceful than those the previous weekend.
Blair Police Chief Joe Lager said there were no credible threats toward any businesses in Blair.
Over the weekend, Brensel said the sheriff's office had great communication with other law enforcement agencies due to training.
"We train a lot with Omaha, with Douglas (County) and other metro agencies, so communication, which is normally the first thing to break down, communication was really good down there," he said. "That was a huge plus. We were able to group together and keep anything major from happening other than some property crime."
On Monday, Brensel said he didn't expect to have to go back to Omaha to assist, but the sheriff's office would be ready to if they were needed and could.
"We're focusing on keeping the people of Washington County safe first and foremost, but we'll go down to assist if we can," he said.
