Relay for Life of Washington County will host the American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer high school basketball games.
On Jan. 24, Blair boys and girls will compete against Elkhorn High at Blair High School.
On Feb. 4, Arlington boys and girls will compete against Fort Calhoun at Arlington High School.
The Coaches vs. Cancer program raises funds and awareness to help the American Cancer Society fight cancer and provide hope to people facing the disease. Thanks to the great support of these events, there has been a 27 percent reduction in cancer mortality rates since 1991. That's more than 2.6 million lives saved.
The Relay for Life of Washington County and the BHS Medical Careers Club will be honoring loved ones who are facing or faced cancer with recognition at halftime. There will be activities, a Wall of Hope and information tables with valuable American Cancer Society and Relay for Life information.
Memorial Community Hospital & Health System is sponsoring Wipe Out Cancer T-shirts. The 2020 Relay for Life "Wipe Out Cancer" event will be held June 26 at the South Creek Wedding & Events Center.
For more information about Coaches vs. Cancer and the Relay for Life of Washington County, visit the Facebook page Relay for Life of Washington County, NE or contact Janet Beasley at 402-278-0467.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.