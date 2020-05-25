Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.