Its been months since sports fans have been able to see Washington County high school athletes compete.
An end could be in sight come June with the potential return of local baseball and softball, but fans don't have to wait to watch and listen to Bears, Eagles and Pioneers from Blair, Arlington and Fort Calhoun.
All three schools have online archives with sports recordings available for repeat viewings. Here's how readers can tap into these reserves with a few suggestions of what to watch from Enterprise Media Group.
Typing in blairsports.net or youtube.com/BSDNLive will brings to more than seven years worth of Blair Bears sports broadcasts.
The archives include a 2009 football game at Waverly, but pick up consistently during the spring of 2013.
A hidden gem from the archives is a 2013 regular season BHS baseball game against Wayne at the home of the Omaha Storm Chasers, Werner Park. The Bears pull off a 2-1 win against the Blue Devils at the 2-year-old stadium with Dane Appel pushing across Derek Jorgensen for the winning run.
The most popular game on BSDNLive's YouTube page, however, is 2016's come-from-behind football playoff win at Scottsbluff. Blair's 38-35 victory — earned on a late Ethan Cox to Jacob Paul Sorensen touchdown pass — has been watched 2,802 times.
Max Nickerson's big buzzer-beater from 2018 is well behind that football game's views, but not on excitement. The Jan. 18, 2018, basketball contest against Wahoo Neumann can be relived again at any time online.
Many more close games, blowouts and Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament title wins — like the softball team's 2015 victory against Elkhorn South — are also available.
FC Live Radio
Recent Fort Calhoun graduate Grant Hansen began broadcasting games in the fall of 2018 and leaves behind 95 entries of audio to be listened to again and again on mixlr.com/ftcactivities. All interested fans need to do is click “95 Showreel items” under the big Pioneer logo to access them.
The first broadcast came on Aug. 17, 2018, and is a preview of Fort Calhoun's Fall Sports Kickoff celebration.
From there, though, the recordings go into games. Two of the most recent classics are Fort Calhoun's 22-21 football win against Boys Town last fall and this past winter's boys basketball subdistrict opener.
The football game came down to a late, fourth-quarter two-point conversion pass from Tyler Strauss to Kaden Therkildsen.
“Caught! Caught!” Hansen screams on the call. “Mr. Dependable with the two-point conversion!”
The Pioneers also won their subdistrict basketball opener against Omaha Concordia, 60-59. Hansen set up the final sequence with the following line: “It's been a bonkers one in Ralston. I told you guys to hold onto your butts, but, man, I didn't expect this.”
Arlo_Striv
Arlington's recent graduates — and their families — can relive the sports moments of their final seasons online at striv.tv/channel/arlington. Every game and event broadcast by teacher Scott Parson and his student team remain available for repeat viewings.
Arlington's 7-6 softball victory against Ashland-Greenwood is an early school year highlight. The game ends on a play at the plate. Kylee Bruning makes the game-ending tag after Keelianne Green's throw from the outfield.
The Eagles' wrestling team, meanwhile, provided a change of pace for repeat viewers with the Superhero Showdown broadcast. Scrimmage matches take place early on for purists, but four superhero matches begin at the 37-minute mark with Trevor Cooley and Hunter Gilmore putting on an acrobatic display while wearing Iron Man and Superman attire.
“As they show a couple moves that will not be seen much during the season … or allowed during the season,” Parson says during one point of the video, describing the action.
Rivalry games also made the On Demand section of Arlington's Striv page. The Eagles 26-20 overtime win against Fort Calhoun has some gaps in its broadcast, but the game-winning plays are worth the watch for both parts No. 1 and 2.
