It's an evolution of skivvies — or at least a few decades worth.
The Washington County Museum is hosting "Vintage Bathing Costumes ... and Other Unmentionables" on Aug. 11-15 at the Frahm House in Fort Calhoun.
"Because everything is canceled, a lot of events, I wanted to make something on a smaller level," Curator Faith Norwood said. "We wanted to give people an opportunity to see the Frahm House since it's not always open."
The display at the historic house, which will be open from noon to 4 p.m. each day of the event, will feature men's and women's bathing suits and underwear from the early 1900s to the 1930s and 1940s. In addition to undergarments, free ice cream will be served at the Frahm House on Aug. 14.
Norwood said the museum's suits and undergarments have been displayed sparingly.
"You don't really display underwear all of the time, it's just not something that is usually displayed," she said.
Norwood also said the clothing will be displayed around the Frahm House to give a timeline of different swimsuits, dainties and nightclothes evolution.
"Historically, the (clothing) has changed over the years," she said. "You check into the history of each thing, and it's interesting. When you put it all out on a timeline, it kind of makes you think."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.