The Washington County Museum in Fort Calhoun reopened June 2 after nearly three months, and a few visitors have already passed through a recently painted red door to view newly displayed artifacts in updated exhibits.
The museum had been closed since mid-March in precaution for COVID-19. From then until its reopening, Washington County Historical Association Executive Director Julie Ashton said fresh coats of paint and exhibits have been upgraded throughout the museum.
"We took care of all those honey-do things we were waiting for a rainy day to do," she said. "They're nearly all finished."
To better catch people's attention, the front door of the museum has been painted red. Walls and exhibit cases were also painted during the three-month closure, and the exhibits themselves have been updated with previously undisplayed artifacts in both the north and south galleries.
Ashton also said the museum is still posting videos of artifacts on its YouTube page. Forty-five videos, which Ashton and museum curator Faith Norwood began creating about two months ago, had been posted as of Thursday.
"We've got some of those items out now," Ashton said.
Would-be visitors to the museum are asked to help the museum adhere to health department guidelines regarding the coronavirus. Visitors are asked to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before entering, refrain from touching exhibits, maintain social distancing and visit another day if they are feeling unwell.
"We just have a note on the door, if you're sick or aren't feeling well, maybe come back a different day," Ashton said. "We've got plenty of room where people can spread out."
Ashton said she's happy the museum has reopened and would love to see more visitors.
"Come on in and see some new things," she said.
