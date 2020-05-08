A beaded bag from France dated to the 1920s, a 1908 planetarium and mason-jar resembling early vaporizer. Past visitors to the Washington County Museum may have missed some of these items, maybe because they just didn't notice or maybe because some of the items haven't made their way out of the museum basement for awhile.
But Washington County historical artifact enthusiasts don't need to worry about missing them again. Though the museum is now closed as precaution for COVID-19, these artifacts can now be seen online.
For around the past month, museum curator Faith Norwood and Washington County Historical Association Director Julie Ashton have been posting videos of artifacts to the museum's YouTube and Facebook pages.
"With COVID-19 and everything with that, we were trying to keep our presence out in the public and provide something that might be interesting to them," Norwood said.
Judging by the response to the video, Norwood said the early vaporizer, with its mason-jar look and nozzle coming out of the top, might have been one of the most interesting artifacts featured in 31 videos posted online as of Wednesday.
"I personally think everything is interesting," she said, however. "I like to find things that are unique, unusual and that people might not have seen before."
Though the videos started as a way to connect to the community during COVID-19, Norwood said the videos may become a regular occurrence even after the museum opens again.
"You get things out there that people may have never noticed if it was on display, or that have been in the basement," she said. "People get to see some artifacts from Washington County, things that are unique or unusual."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.