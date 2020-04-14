As part of an effort by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce to distribute needed supplies to facilities and organizations around the county during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington County Museum in Fort Calhoun is accepting donations for The Fort Calhoun Fire Department and Autumn Pointe Assisted Living.
“They’re just putting out a call for people to donate things, and we agreed as a chamber member to partner with (Executive Director Jordan Rishel) to help her out with that effort,” said Julie Ashton, executive director of the Washington County Historical Association. “We have a tub here, we have a box.”
Ashton said the museum is accepting supplies such as safety glasses, protective gowns, sanitizing wipes, Lysol spray, hand sanitizer, soap, lotion, saran wrap and masks. She said the supplies will go to the Fort Calhoun Fire Department and to Autumn Pointe.
The museum also has fabric and instructions for how to make masks.
“People are welcome to take what they need,” Ashton said of the mask supplies. “If somebody wants to figure out how to make a mask and get the supplies, they can call us.”
She said anyone who would like to donate supplies can call the museum, and she or Museum Curator Faith Norwood could meet them on the curb.
“Or, they can come here in the morning and just drop in the tub themselves, they don’t even have to interact with us,” Ashton added.
