A Washington County man who allegedly assaulted his roommate with a pistol was found guilty of assault Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Taylor Clark, 24, plead no contest and was found guilty of second-degree assault, a Class 2A felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 25.
According to an affidavit, Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an assault at 22423 state Highway 91 north of Arlington on Nov. 24.
Deputies made contact with Clark, who had some scratches on his face. Clark claimed he had been in a “tussle” with his roommate. He told deputies he was sitting at the kitchen table when his roommate went out to his truck. That's when Clark went for his gun.
When his roommate returned, Clark said they began to argue and assault each other. He claimed when he pulled out the gun, his roommate stopped and left the house.
The roommate, however, told deputies that he walked into the house and Clark pulled the gun on him and put it to his head. He pleaded for Clark not to shoot him and was able to get out of the house.
The roommate also had injuries on his face consistent with the shape of a pistol, the report said.
