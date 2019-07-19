Organization seeks additional volunteers
For many residents in and outside of Washington County, months of recovery efforts are still ahead following March flooding that damaged their homes.
The Washington County Long-Term Recovery team is going to continue helping as it can while hoping to add more volunteers to aid in its efforts.
"This is something that is going to continue into the summer and into the fall because it's only now that some of these people are able to get back to their homes," said James Evans, the group's public relations and media coordinator.
The long-term recovery team began a couple years after the 2011 flood to help with long-term unmet needs in the county following natural disasters. Inside Washington County, the group works with individuals whose homes or residences were damaged, helping assess and facilitate clean-up and provide monetary or manpower resources. Members of the group also help facilitate the delivery of recovery services to areas outside of the county or volunteer outside of the county on their own time.
Over the past few months, Evans said volunteers with the group have helped people in Arlington and Kennard, where members mucked out basements, assisted with drywall work or provided resources to help with needs unmet by insurance or FEMA.
"By definition, that's what long-term recovery is all about is helping people recover when insurance and FEMA don't address all the problems," Evans said. "Beyond that, members of our group are involved in a lot of things not limited to Washington County."
The monetary and other resources the team, as its own entity, distributes is only for Washington County residents. But, with the worst of the 2019 flood damage in other counties, members of the group have found other ways to assist fellow Nebraskans and some Iowans, Evans said.
A food and cleaning supply distribution center was opened and operating through group members in the former Blair Super Foods by the end of March. Local churches and the Washington County Food Pantry also helped with the center. Washington County Long-Term Recovery member Kristina Churchill said at the time the center was a hub for aid to Washington County and the surrounding areas.
"We're not only Washington County flood relief, we're trying to help sister cities right next to us right now in immediate need. Missouri Valley, Arlington, Herman, Kennard, Fort Calhoun," she said.
Evans said he was one of a few long-term recovery members who volunteered with nearly 800 others in Pacific Junction, Iowa, where flood waters hit hard, leaving many residents considering taking a buyout of their homes from FEMA.
"Pacific Junction, that specific one was organized through a local church," Evans said. "There is a lot of activity, even though there wasn't a lot of damage in Washington County, our group is still very much involved with helping people in the surrounding area from Iowa, Dodge County, Fremont and some into Douglas County."
With months of work still on the horizon, Evans said anyone interested in helping others recover are welcome to join the group's board, attend bi-weekly meetings or volunteer as a case worker to assist individuals and families with insurance and FEMA paperwork.
Evans said case workers are much needed going forward since assessing damage and providing home resources, food and water is mostly complete.
Case workers help people through the steps of any insurance or FEMA paperwork so as to have a smooth process. No experience is necessary and one- to two-day training through the state or FEMA will be available to volunteers.
"We have a person on our board that is responsible for the case management, and he's finding out what available (training) dates there are," Evans said.
Evans said once a volunteer is trained, they can assist people outside of Washington County on their own volition. People can sign up to volunteer at bereadywashco.org.
Though the Washington County Long-Term Recovery team is focused on recovery efforts from March flooding, Evans said the group is also looking at preventative efforts for the future.
"We're in the process of updating materials that we will be distributing to people in Washington County to help them prepare for disasters," he said. "We want people to prepare as best they can, whether its food or supplies or money, whatever it might be."
*This story was updated Friday, July 16 to provide further clarification about who was involved in Arlington and Kennard recovery and the former Blair Super Foods distribution center.
