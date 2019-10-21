While many Halloween events from Camp Fontanelle to Arlington to Fort Atkinson have already kicked off the spooky season, many more are scheduled throughout Washington County as Oct. 31 draws near.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Arlington has games, face painting and hayrack rides planned for kids and families Oct. 29 for it's annual fall festival. Adults can find costume parties with prizes, such as Fort Calhoun's The Fort Bar Halloween Party on Nov. 1. In Blair, numerous events are planned throughout the city, including the lively Hillside Harvest Fest hosted by Hillside Christian Church.
"It's a free public event, everyone is welcome," said Steve Bolton, who helps organize the yearly event.
New to Hillside Harvest Fest this year is a magician who will be walking around the crowd performing tricks. Lifenet will also be there with a helicopter, joining law enforcement and fire and rescue members who will be on scene with their vehicles.
For people seeking more festivities after paintball, mini games, hot dogs and refreshments at Hillside, still more festive events are planned throughout the county from now to the holiday weekend.
Here's a guide to Washington County Halloween events for adults, kids and families.
Arlington
St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School's Fall Festival
Where: St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, 8951 County Road 9
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29
What: Dinner at 6:30; games, activities, face painting, hayrack rides and candy at 7.
Arlington Veteran's Club Halloween Bash
Where: Arlington Veteran's Club, 218 Eagle St.
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
What: Costume party with music by The Pokorny Boys. Cash prizes for best costumes.
Blair
Seventh Annual Scarecrow Contest
Where: Blair and Washington County
When: Until the end of the month
What: Vote for your favorite entry in this year's contest. Scarecrows are outside of various businesses in Washington County.
First Lutheran Church Halloween Party and Blessing
Where: First Lutheran Church, 2146 Wright St.
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
What: Hot dogs, chips and dessert with a blessing given to trick or treaters. A Halloween party with games for second grade students and younger.
Good Shepherd Halloween Bash for Trick or Treaters
Where: Good Shepherd Lutheran Community, 2242 Wright St.
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
What: Trick or treaters are invited to stop by Good Shepherd for treats.
Living Savior Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat
Where: Living Savior Lutheran Church, 1762 Washington St.
When: 3:30 p.m. and dinner at 5 p.m.. Sunday, Oct. 27
What: Costumes are encouraged for kids to trick or treat from vehicle to vehicle. A free hot dog dinner starts at 5 p.m. with evening worship to follow.
Kiwanis 52nd Annual Halloween Party
Where: Arbor Park Intermediate School, 1717 Adams St.
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
What: Food, fun, costumes and games.
Cottonwood Cove Halloween Bash
Where: Cottonwood Cove and RV Resort, 10270 Riverside Lane
When: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
What: Omaha cover band Taxi Driver and Cottonwood Cove host a costume party with prizes.
Our Specialtea Blair Witch Project Witch's Tea
Where: Our Specialtea, 1630 Washington St.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
What: Visitors encouraged to wear pointy hats for odds and ends served. An entrance fee and three items for the women's abuse center are asked. Call 402-426-2405 for reservations.
Family Focus Presents a Fall Event at the Patch
Where: Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch, 3935 State Highway 133
When: All day Saturday, Oct. 26
What: Hosted by the United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska and Children's Respite Care Center is a free event for families with individuals with special needs. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served at 6 p.m. with campfires starting the same time.
Blair Fire and Rescue
Where: North Fire Station, 19th and Nebraska streets. Other locations announced Halloween night.
When: Starting about 5 p.m., Thursday Oct. 31
What: Fire and rescue members will be out with their trucks handing out candy.
Fontanelle
10th Annual Wilderness Run and Walk
Where: Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
What: Costumes are encouraged to run and walk the trails at Camp Fontanelle. Runners and walkers are welcome to spend time after the run and walk in the camp's corn maze and pumpkin patch.
Search for Treats
Where: Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3
When: 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27
What; Search for treats in the camp's corn maze.
Fort Calhoun
The Fort Bar Halloween Party
Where: The Fort Bar, 1311 Court St.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1
What: Costume party with winners named at 10 p.m. Winners receive bar tab prize.
Enhancement Committee Trunk or Treat
Where: West Market Square Park, 15th and Monroe streets
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31
What: Costumed trick-or-treaters provided with a variety of treats.
