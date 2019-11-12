Washington County nonprofit organizations will benefit from a day of giving for the third straight year.
Washington County Gives, a collaboration between the Blair Area Community Foundation and the Blair Area Chamber of Commerce, will be Dec. 3. The event has raised nearly $100,000 for area nonprofits in the last two years.
A single day of charitable giving, Washington County Gives aims to support a diverse number of nonprofits. The event is held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which is traditionally known as Giving Tuesday.
“We're hoping that people will sit around on Thanksgiving and talk about their year-end giving or think about donating something as a Christmas gift so maybe they'll consider doing it on that day,” Chamber Executive Director Jordan Rishel said.
Donations will be accepted through the Washington Count Gives website, wcgivene.org, as well as several drop off locations throughout the county.
Drop off locations include:
• Blair Area Family YMCA, 1278 Wilbur St.
• Washington County Museum, 102 N. 14th St, Fort Calhoun
• Dwyer Photography, 340 W. Eagle St., Arlington
• Dew Drop Inn, 105 W. Second St., Kennard
• Petersen's Bar 75, 411 Main St., Herman
Nearly 100 area nonprofits are participating in the event. Nonprofits are encouraged to fill out a participation form by Friday. However, all county nonprofits can receive donations that day.
Rishel said 100 percent of the donations received will go to the nonprofits.
“For that day, for those 24 hours, any processing fees, credit card fees are covered,” she said. “We have a donor that covers them for that day.”
In addition to donations, nonprofits could also receive $500 bonuses from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funds for those bonuses were donated by area businesses. Each organization receiving any donation during one-hour time blocks will be put into a drawing for the bonus.
“The more active those nonprofits are the more they reach out to their donors, the better chances they have of getting at least the $500 donation,” Rishel said.
After raising more than $51,000 in its inaugural year, donations dipped to around $43,000.
“We would like to see it grow every year,” Rishel said. “I think last year with all of the changes to the tax laws and everything people weren't really sure what was going to happen with everything. Hopefully, we see an increase again this year.”
