It was a record year for the third annual Washington County Gives.
The day of giving, which benefits Washington County nonprofit organizations, raised $69,401, event co-chair Ryan Palmer said Thursday.
Palmer and co-chair Bob Coffey presented checks to the nonprofits whose names were drawn for $500 in bonus funds provided by corporate sponsors.
Those receiving funds and the sponsors providing them were:
• Blair Family YMCA, Cargill
• Fort Calhoun Splash Pad, Evonik
• Heartland Christian Preschool, McKinnis
• Washington County Historical Association, Taylor Quik Pik
• Blair Community Schools Foundation, Tax and Business Consultants
• Salvation Army of Washington County, Cox Business
• Washington County Performing Arts Association, Heartland Family Dentistry
• Roots to Wings, Fremont Electric
• Blair Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Edward Jones – Kyle Acre/Craig Heuton/Don Sorensen
• Rosco's Rescue Ranch, Cubby's
• The Bridge, Shotwell Glass/The Sign Depot
• Jeanette Hunt Animal Shelter, Hansen Chiropractic Wellness Center
• Blair Bear Backers, Blair Eye Associates
• Cru Blair, Weitz
