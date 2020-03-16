More residents are turning to the Washington County Food Pantry during a time of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
Executive Director Denise Ray said the organization has seen an increase in the pantry's usage in the last week.
“In the last five days, there has been a huge spike in new families visiting the food pantry,” Ray said Monday afternoon.
“This morning, the pantry has been nonstop. People are concerned about having enough food,” she added.
Despite the concerns over COVID-19, the pantry remains open. However, there are some changes, Ray said. The pantry will be open regular hours, but patrons are asked to stay in their vehicles and pantry staff will deliver the paperwork and food to them. Joseph's Coat thrift store is closed.
“We're still accepting donations for the store and the pantry, but we'll bring them in the pantry,” Ray said.
Ray said the pantry is also accepting cash donations.
Over the weekend, the pantry made a plea for donations of lunch items, including bread, lunch meat, cheese, chips and fruit cups, to help feed students following the closure of the county's public school districts.
“A lot of the families rely on the breakfasts and lunches at school,” Ray said.
Twenty-seven percent of students at Blair Community Schools qualify for free or reduced lunches.
“That's a lot of kids,” Ray said.
Around 1,400 pounds of donations were given to the pantry Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon. Volunteers packaged the food, enough for a week's worth of lunches, and distributed the items Sunday evening. The donations helped 225 students.
The food pantry also is offering “quarantined” boxes.
“If someone is self-quarantined and they are out of food, we've got food ready to go in a box that will last 14 days,” she said. “We ask that they just call and we will find a way to get it to them.”
For more information, contact the Washington County Food Pantry at 402-426-0440.
