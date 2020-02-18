Blair Community Schools (BCS) and the Washington County Food Pantry have partnered to provide an after-school food pantry for students at Blair High School.
The partnership, which began at the start of this semester, aims to provide food to students who don't have enough to eat in the evenings, Washington County Food Pantry Director Denise Ray said.
"I talked to admin, (High School Principal) Tom Anderson last fall and said, 'From what I'm hearing and what I'm seeing is that we have high school students that don't have enough to eat in the evenings. I'd like to solve that problem,'" said Ray, who also serves on the BCS Board of Education. "Nutrition is such an important aspect of learning and to growth. If you're only thinking about how hungry you are, you're not getting the most out of your school day."
Anderson said other high schools and colleges have started similar programs when they've seen a need for students. He said the partnership shows the support the community has for Blair schools.
"This shows what a great community we live in that realizes the future of the community are the kids in the school," he said. "We have great support from our community and all of the partnerships we have to make the school the best place to educate students."
The food pantry, open to all students with no requirements, is located in Blair High School. It is open every day after school as well as after Saturday school. The food pantry supplies food such as chunky soups, popcorn, oatmeal, macaroni and cheese and hygiene products like toothbrushes and toothpastes.
"Simple things that provide some kind of nutritional content in the evenings," Ray said. "My hope in this is is that it solves the hunger issue, or helps alleviate it, but secondly, I hope that we can eventually lead into more nutritional offerings. So, if we we partner with a group that actually wants to make meals for the students to take home and reheat."
Ray said once the food pantry at Blair High School is established, she would like to reach out to other schools in the county to see if they have a need for a food pantry as well. She said Blair students can come in once a day every day the food pantry is open.
"We just want to emphasize that it is a very private environment, so we don't want anyone to be nervous about using the pantry. It's absolutely there for those who need it," Ray said. "We're absolutely blessed here at the pantry, Joseph's Coat, to be able to offer this to the school and to fill that need in the community."
Ray said people who want to donate to the school's food pantry should drop off items at the Washington County Food Pantry, 1737 Washington St., Blair. People can indicate when dropping off items that they would like their donation to go to the school food pantry.
